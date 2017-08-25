News By Tag
Golf Playoff- Battle of the Military Branches
Battle of the Military Branches. Whice branch is the baddest and boldest? Who will capture the flag?
""The purpose for the event is to raise money to provide transportation for veterans so that they can rejoin society. The suicide rate for veterans is extremely high for sundry reasons. We feel if we can assist blind and disabled veterans in getting out of their homes that it will encourage them to look forward to a bright future" said Janet Perkins, the event organizer and CEO of VTS.
In the Charlotte veteran catchment area there are in excesss of 1,100 blind veterans which does not include the other various types of disabled veterans. Once they have lost their driving privigleges, transportation becomes critical for them if they are going to engage with other veterans and civilians again. Together we can do something about this deplorable situation. Trapped in their homes is not a viable option for our veterans.
To learn more and to register for the event or sponsorship opportunities visit http://www.veterantransportservicesinc.com.
