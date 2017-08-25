 
News By Tag
* Veterans
* Military
* Nonprofit
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Matthews
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
31302928272625

Golf Playoff- Battle of the Military Branches

Battle of the Military Branches. Whice branch is the baddest and boldest? Who will capture the flag?
 
 
vts1
vts1
MATTHEWS, N.C. - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Charlotte, NC -  Veteran Transport Services(VTS) will host its signature fundraiser, Military Golf Playoff, Land vs Air & Sea. The event will rasie funds provide transportation services, education and advocacy for blind and disabled veterans.  The Playoff features Land ( Army, Reserves, Marines) vs Air & Sea( Navy, Coast Guard) and promises to be an exciting and fun filled event.

""The purpose for the event is to raise money to provide transportation for veterans so that they can rejoin society. The suicide rate for veterans is extremely high for sundry reasons. We feel if we can assist blind and disabled veterans in getting out of their homes that it will encourage them to look forward to a bright future" said Janet Perkins, the event organizer and CEO of VTS.

In the Charlotte veteran catchment area there are in excesss of 1,100 blind veterans which does not include the other various types of disabled veterans. Once they have lost their driving privigleges, transportation becomes critical for them if they are going to engage with other veterans and civilians again. Together we can do something about this deplorable situation. Trapped in their homes is not a viable option for our veterans.

To learn more and to register for the event or sponsorship opportunities visit http://www.veterantransportservicesinc.com.

Contact
Janet Perkins
Veteran Transport Services, Inc.
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Veterans, Military, Nonprofit
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Matthews - North Carolina - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
veteran transport services, inc News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share