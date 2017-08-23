Hispanic Heritage Month Exhibit at Dr. Carter G. Woodson African American Museum

John Gascot featured at Dr. Carter G. Woodson African American Museum in "Cuentitos" solo exhibition celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

John Gascot

***@gascot.com

-- \–Latin/Caribbean artist John Gascot is honored to have been invited to present his first exhibition at the Dr. Carter G. Woodson African American Museum.(Little Stories) opens. In this exhibit Mr. Gascot explores his roots, culturally, racially and emotionally. The paintings in this collection tell stories spanning from his Caribbean childhood in the early 1970's to present day, including sociopolitical events as recent as this year's Women's March. "I want all of the viewer's senses awakened and alert to the narratives of the works." To support this experience the museum will feature live Latin (Puerto Rican) music by Hector Mayoral as well as Latin libations and light fare during the opening reception.Gascot spent the first twelve years of his life in Puerto Rico, a fact to which he attributes his love of bold color. While he creates in a variety of styles, Latin Pop paintings are his signature. He affectionately coined the style "Latin Pop" after years of unsuccessful attempts at categorizing the work as one genre or another. The series combines elements of Pop, Cubism and Folk and is flavored with a Latin/Global sensibility. John strives to create art that is accessible and promotes diversity while simultaneously celebrating and challenging social and gender roles dictated by various cultures.He is the founder of Diversity Arts, Inc., a nonprofit organization which aims to serve disenfranchised youth and groups by providing safe environments, guidance and materials for creative self-discovery, expression and sociocultural interaction. He will dedicate a portion of the proceeds from sales of this show to Diversity Arts. aims to serve disenfranchised youth and groups by providing safe environments, guidance and materials for creative self-discovery, expression and sociocultural interaction. He will dedicate a portion of the proceeds from sales of this show to Diversity Arts.This exhibit runs September 1-20, 217. An opening reception will be held on Saturday, September 9 from 5:00 to 9:00 pm. at the Dr. Carter G. Woodson African American Museum in St. Petersburg, FL. This event is FREE and open to the public. Please join us.The Dr. Carter G. Woodson African American Museum is located at 2240 9th Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL 33712. It is open Tuesday-Friday 12-5pm or call for appointment. For information about this exhibition contact Terri Lipsey Scott, Museum Chair, 727-323-1104. For additional information about the artist, please contact John Gascot. Email: jgascot@gascot.com Telephone: 727-313-2250 Artist Website: www.gascot.comMuseum Website: www.woodsonmuseum.org