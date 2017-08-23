News By Tag
4230homes has been observing the surge in Edina East
Growth of the Pamela Park area and in particular the Valley View Rd and Wooddale intersection continues, marking a milestone in the continued interest in this fast evolving neighborhood.
4228 - 4230 Valley View Rd.
Edina, Minnesota 55424
(612) 564-4107
Aug 29, 2017| The development team at Refresh Properties is excited to be a part of the success and look forward to adding to the landscape of the area.
Property values and demand continue to outpace the expectations of the principals involved in this change. Home appreciation and distinctive amenities make the locale a must-see for those looking to move to this vibrant community. Outdoor activities and a variety of transit options, to various dining selections, local small businesses, close by entertainment provide unlimited options for homebuyers in this area.
"Working on this project is very exciting because we are so eager to see a new property come to life," said Kasey Kollross, Project Manager. "We are known to provide desirable residences and are pleased to make it happen on another outstanding property."
View our interior walk through video to get a better feel for the great amenities and spacious living in these new homes: https://youtu.be/
Refresh Properties creates distinctive and unique collection of homes, ranging from redevelopment of homesites, contemporary North Loop condos, affordable high rise living spaces, and inventory is moving quickly.
About 4230homes
Urban living in a walkable suburban setting. Expansive open concept, high quality stainless appliances, gas cooktops, green space, entertaining areas and fireplaces, large windows are some of the unique amenities in these 2500+ square foot 4-bedroom, 4-bathrooms homes. More information and renderings can be found at http://4230homes.com
About Refresh Properties
Refresh Properties - fresh design group - specializes in current design homes. Fresh approach and more affordable properties has made for record breaking demand for our properties. Learn more about us at https://rp-mn.com
Media Contact
Leah Peterson
Refresh Properties
info@rp-mn.com
