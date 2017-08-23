News By Tag
The Shakes Release "Somebody" feat. Francois Comtois
Debut single featuring Young the Giant drummer co-produced by Hybrid Studios' Joshua Brooks and The Music Box's Jon O'Brien.
"Prior to the release of 'Somebody' we'd really only recorded a demo EP in 2015, so we were itching to put out something new that defined our style," said The Shakes' Sean Perry, "Josh and Jon really helped bring our sound to life, and we got to work with one of favorite drummers in one of our favorite bands. Francois helped produce the track and gave us some crucial advice about being a band. It was an incredible experience that we'll never forget."
The Shakes are currently working on new material with Joshua Brooks at Hybrid Studios in Santa Ana. The band is focused on recording more of their catalogue and prepping new songs for their live set.
About Hybrid Studios
