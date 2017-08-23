 
Industry News





The Shakes Release "Somebody" feat. Francois Comtois

Debut single featuring Young the Giant drummer co-produced by Hybrid Studios' Joshua Brooks and The Music Box's Jon O'Brien.
 
 
The Shake's Production Team.
SANTA ANA, Calif. - Aug. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Orange County indie rock band The Shakes released their debut single "Somebody" on August 1st. Featuring Francois Comtois of Young The Giant on drums, the track was co-produced by Hybrid Studios' Joshua Brooks and The Music Box's Jon O'Brien. "Somebody" is streaming now across all platforms and available for purchase on iTunes.

"Prior to the release of 'Somebody' we'd really only recorded a demo EP in 2015, so we were itching to put out something new that defined our style," said The Shakes' Sean Perry, "Josh and Jon really helped bring our sound to life, and we got to work with one of favorite drummers in one of our favorite bands. Francois helped produce the track and gave us some crucial advice about being a band. It was an incredible experience that we'll never forget."

The Shakes are currently working on new material with Joshua Brooks at Hybrid Studios in Santa Ana. The band is focused on recording more of their catalogue and prepping new songs for their live set.

About Hybrid Studios

Hybrid Studios is a fully integrated multimedia production facility in Orange County, CA. Not only does Hybrid feature a state-of-the-art analog & digital recording studio; it also boasts a massive sound stage, including a pre-lit cyclorama. Equipped with the best gear and an experienced staff, Hybrid provides a variety of products and services to clients across the creative spectrum from recording, mixing and mastering to video and photography.

For more information on Hybrid Studios, please visit https://www.hybridstudiosca.com/.

Amy Burton
The Shakes, Somebody - Single, Hybrid Studios
Music
Santa Ana - California - United States
