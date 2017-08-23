 
August 2017
Solar FlexRack to Attend Solar Power International 2017 in Las Vegas

 
 
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio - Aug. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Solar FlexRack™, a division of Northern States Metals and an innovative leader in solar tracker, mounting and project support services, will be exhibiting at Solar Power International.  Solar Power International (SPI) has been named the fastest growing and largest solar show in North America by Trade Show Executive and Trade Show News Network.

Solar FlexRack will be displaying their new TDPTM 2.0 Turnkey Tracker with BalanceTrac amongst their other premium racking solutions. Steve Daniel, Sr. Vice President of Solar FlexRack said, "With the addition of Solar FlexRack's new advanced solar tracker, we now offer one of the best selections of solar racking and tracker solutions for utility, commercial and community solar projects."

Solar FlexRack will join more than 600 exhibitors and 18,000 solar energy industry professionals from 80+ countries at Solar Power International. The industry event will present peer-led educational programming designed to exchange ideas, share lessons learned, provide solutions for solar businesses across the industry and much more.

Solar FlexRack, an industry-leading company delivering best-in-class engineered racking and solar tracker (http://solarflexrack.com/products/tracker/) solutions, will be available at Booth #2538 to share more information on their next-generation TDP 2.0 Turnkey Tracker. Schedule a private onsite preview (http://solarflexrack.com/about/events/) of the new tracker solution in advance or visit Solar FlexRack at the Exhibition Hall.

About Solar FlexRack
Solar FlexRack, a division of Northern States Metals, is an integrated solar company that offers custom-designed, fixed tilt ground mount and single-axis solar tracker systems in the commercial and utility scale solar mounting industry. Solar FlexRack also offers full turnkey packages, including engineering, geotechnical, pullout testing, field, layout, and installation services, to address the actual site conditions of an installation, providing a full scope of services from design to delivery and installation. Solar FlexRack has completed more than 1.5 GW of solar racking installations in 32 states across America and five countries globally. For more information, go to www.solarflexrack.com and follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/SolarFlexRack), Facebook and LinkedIn.

Contact
Maureen McHale
***@hiremaureen.com
Click to Share