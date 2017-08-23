 
New Model Home Now Open at Norpoint Heights 

 
 
The Rockford plan is Norpoint Heights' model home and is now open for touring.
The Rockford plan is Norpoint Heights' model home and is now open for touring.
 
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Aug. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Situated on the edge of Federal Way is Lennar's new home community of Norpoint Heights, where a new model home has just opened – the Rockford plan. This community offers a great opportunity to own in King County with prices starting from the $400,000s. This boutique community only offers a limited amount of homesites so interested homeshoppers are encouraged to act quickly!

"Anyone who is looking for a new home in the area should definitely come by Norpoint Heights and tour our model home," said Bill Salvesen, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Seattle. "This community enjoys a great location, offers low maintenance yards and the homes come with all the bells and whistles at no additional cost to you!"

This community offers five distinctive floorplans that range in size approximately from 1,836 to 3,264 square feet of living spaces. All two-story plans, these new homes offer between three and five bedrooms and two-and-a-half to three bathrooms, along with open-concept layouts, beautiful gourmet-inspired kitchens, enviable master suites and impeccable overall design.

The Rockford plan is one of Lennar's most popular floorplans and offers approximately 2,299 square feet. The layout includes three bedrooms, an open great room that connects to the covered back patio with outdoor gas fireplace, gourmet kitchen with large island and breakfast bar, upstairs bonus room, den and a two-bay garage.

Lennar's Everything's Included® program helps add tremendous value to all the new homes in this community through a high level of standard features that come at no added cost. So Norpoint Heights homeowners can enjoy items such as slab granite kitchen countertops, GE® stainless steel appliances, shaker-style cabinetry, tankless water heaters, keyless entry, smart home thermostats, front and backyard landscaping and so much more without ever having to pay extra.

In addition to being built in Norpoint Heights, the Rockford home is also being built in Harbor View Heights in NE Tacoma, Northwood Estates in Edgewood, Hawkesbury in Kent/Covington area, and coming soon to Wyncrest on West Hill in Auburn.

Norpoint Heights is now open for tours. Contact Lennar Seattle today or visit the Rockford model home open weekends until 6:00 PM and by appointment during the week, located at 589 Norpoint Way NE in Federal Way. To learn more, visit www.lennar.com/norpointheights. For new homes for sale across the Greater Seattle market, visit www.lennar.com/seattle.

  With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.

Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@lennar.com
Click to Share