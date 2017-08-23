News By Tag
Prior Auth Online Streamlines The Practice Management Efforts
Sun Knowledge, an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 27001:2013 certified company, is a leading and global provider of medical billing outsourcing services in the U.S. healthcare domain.
Also, the competitive pricing standard with no compromise on quality is one of the primary reasons why it is one of the companies to look out for in the healthcare revenue cycle management space.
The company has come up with its very own proprietary platform "prior auth online" that is designed primarily to help providers automate their prior authorization process. The company provides one of the dynamic EPA platforms in the country today that allows in seamless submission of auth requests without any minimal requirements. Also, at present, the company is charging only $ 5 per auth which is much lower than normal industry standards.
A key leader of the organization remarked "We are the only revenue cycle management companies that are working with providers and payers. Our comprehensive understanding of the claims adjudication mandates, awareness across major billing platforms in diverse specialties, expert pool of medical billers and coders helps us in delivering tailored solutions that suits the best interests of our clients."
The "prior auth online" platform gives the perfect foundation to the providers to manage their prior authorization priorities with the help of a specialized vendor that streamlines practice management. It will be a worthwhile watch to see how the platform helps in demystifying pain areas in prior authorization and deliver proactive results.
