News By Tag
* Fence
* Deck
* Rail
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Poly Vinyl Creations, Inc. acquires Two Additional Facilities in Florida from Enduris Extrusions Inc
Hudson, FL – Poly Vinyl Creations, Inc., a Florida-based corporation with facilities in FL, GA, and NC, announces the acquisition of two additional manufacturing & distribution facilities from Enduris Extrusion, Inc.
On August 4, 2017, Enduris Extrusions, Inc. notified the state of its plan to permanently close their facilities throughout the state of Florida. Among the two facilities, approximately 16 jobs will now be saved in the Florida economy through this acquisition by Poly Vinyl Creations, Inc.
"With Poly Vinyl Creations, Inc. purchasing our Enduris Backyard locations, we are very fortunate they plan to continue the operations for our employees. Poly Vinyl Creations, Inc. will continue to service customers and employees and bring a new dynamic with their high quality and innovative product mix to the Enduris Backyard locations." Said John Forbis, CEO, Enduris Extrusions, Inc.
Currently the Enduris Backyard operations only provide vinyl fence and decking primarily to fence and deck contractors. With the acquisition by Poly Vinyl Creations, Inc. these two operations will have the ability to offer a full line of vinyl, steel and aluminum outdoor products focusing on fence, deck, railing and garden structures as well as a full line of hardware and other accessories. The ability to offer customization and specialty products will exponentially increase from the acquisition by Poly Vinyl Creations, Inc.
"Acquiring these two locations triples our presence in the State of Florida and immediately achieves some of our strategic goals as it relates to expansion. We have grown through our dedication to offering a diverse mixture of high quality products at competitive pricing and a dedication to customer service. The acquisition of the two Enduris Backyard locations will immediately allow us to increase our customer base on the East Coast of Florida," said Jessica Burton, Vice-President of Sales & Marketing, Poly Vinyl Creations, Inc.
Enduris Extrusions, Inc. operated the Enduris Backyard operations as divisions to have the ability to provide its customer base with a fabricated product instead of only profiles, as was available from the parent company. As Poly Vinyl Creations, Inc. core business is fabricating vinyl products to standard and custom designs as well as welding, bending and other processes, this acquisition is extremely beneficial for the employees who would have otherwise lost their jobs, customers who would have had to search farther for products not available locally, as well as the local economies involved.
"Poly Vinyl Creations, Inc. is a great opportunity for our Enduris Backyard operations to continue under their umbrella. I am excited that it will offer an opportunity for our employees as well as the customer base we have developed at these locations. I feel Poly Vinyl Creations, Inc. will be able to further expand these locations to great levels," said Rick Wearne, Sales & Marketing Manager, of Enduris Extrusions, Inc.
Poly Vinyl Creations, Inc. currently employees about 48 employees among its 3 operations and this acquisition will increase the employment to 64 employees throughout Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina, with 70% of the employees located throughout Florida. With the acquisition of two additional facilities in Florida, Poly Vinyl Creations, Inc. is on a path to significantly increase its capacity in distribution and manufacturing and further establish itself as the leader in the industry for specialty fence products among its other product lines involving decking, railing, garden accessories and other outdoor specialty products. Visit http://www.polyvinylc.com for additional information.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse