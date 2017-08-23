News By Tag
Spin Rewriter 8.0 The Latest Version Will Be Released October 18th, 2017
The award winning article creation service from Aaron Sustar will release it's latest version in October named Spin Rewriter 8.0,
Aaron Sustar founder of the Spin Rewriter service, launched the first version of Spin Rewriter back in 2011 and has overseen an ever improving article creation tool for internet marketers.
Each and every year the Spin Rewriter tool has been improved in all areas and internet marketers now have a very powerful marketing tool. With the amount of features now available, website owners can create tonnes of unique content.
Anyone who is a website owner knows the importance of unique and quality content. Which helps to improve search engine rankings for any type of website listed on the major search engines.
Spin Rewriter 8.0 will successfully spin any PLR article at word, paragraph and sentence level within seconds. Producing thousands of unique articles from one base article to distribute across many media platforms.
You can now embed royalty free images and Youtube videos into the article with the powerful integration options available. Further helping to improve a web pages authority in the SERPS.
For any internet marketer who does not have the time and money to create content for their websites. Spin Rewriter 8.0 can be the only cost effective internet marketing tool you will ever need.
Check out the latest features available with Spin Rewriter here: https://www.spinrewriter.com/?
