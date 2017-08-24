 
Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
30292827262524


NFMLA and The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Spotlight Emerging Hispanic, Latino Cinema

NewFilmmakers Los Angeles (NFMLA) and The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) host the annual NFMLA Film Festival InFocus: Latino & Hispanic Cinema event on Saturday, September 16th, 2017 with presenting partners NALIP and SAG-AFTRA.
 
 
LOS ANGELES - Aug. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- This festival event takes place at the Hollywood home of the Academy, The Mary Pickford Center's Linwood Dunn Theater, and is part of the Academy's participation in Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA.

A lineup of the featured films follows:

Our Barrio - Directed by Ryan Casselman, USA

Our Barrio tells the story of Gabriela, a young woman on the verge of adulthood, who lives with her family in a diverse neighborhood. Struggling with her identity, Gabriela is forced to reckon with herself when her life comes to an abrupt halt.

The Machine - Directed by Adolfo Mena Cejas, Cuba

After being informed that she has won the American Visa Lottery, Lázara decides to leave Cuba - even if she has to abandon her family. But her best friend will make her reconsider, with one revealing fact.

Remember This Voice - Directed by Jeff Chan, USA

A Los Angeles transplant from Venezuela who believed his broken English was an insurmountable hindrance, he was ready to give up on his passion for Hollywood, but a single defining moment launched his accomplished career as a Spanish-commercial voice actor who has recorded promos for over 400 film titles and won multiple Emmy Awards.

NERÓN (NERO) - Directed by Rubin Stein, Spain

Alma, a Spanish journalist, is carried to a secret place where a Latin American dictator is hidden after a tragic terrorist attack to his family.

xx (doble equis) - Directed by Jorge Ossio, Peru

A young woman from Lima spends her days looking for ways to not feel so lonely.

La Madre Buena - Directed by Sarah Clift, Mexico

A Mexican mother embarks upon an epic journey across land and through her politics, to find her son's birthday request - a Donald Trump piñata.

Antö (Never) - Directed by Joe Torres & J. René Guerra, Venezuela

The inclement sun. A damn endless desert. Three women gather to wait for transportation. They are survivors of an extinct world, of a time apart. They are afraid. They are suspicious of each other.

Neemkomok - Directed by Douglas Cushnie, USA

1810: Isadora, an Indigenous Californian (Gabrielino/Tongva) woman, faces a battle to survive after being emancipated from the abusive Los Angeles mission where she was raised. She's helped by Domingo, a Franciscan friar, on the journey to bring her to a Native village where she can finally be safe.

2500KM - Directed by Daniela Arguello, Guatemala / USA

Based on a true story, 2,500 kilometers from the U.S border in a small town in Guatemala: Sandra, a young mother of two is faced with the decision between keep trying to fix her relationship with her abusive husband or run away to U.S in the hopes to find the American dream of a better life.


Frágil Equilibrio (Delicate Balance) - Directed by Guillermo García López, Spain

Three stories of contradictions that unfold in different places in different socio-cultural spheres, united by the words of José Mujica, former president of Uruguay, who throughout the documentary addresses universal issues threatening humanity and questioning some of the foundations of the world we live in.


Doors will open to the public at 4pm with the event concluding at 11:30pm. There will be pre-screening receptions before each program where attendees can sip cocktails and mingle with industry professionals and festival-selected filmmakers in the lounge. Q&A sessions with the filmmakers will follow each program.

For information or to reserve tickets to the NewFilmmakers LA September 16th, 2017 screening, please visit http://www.NFMLA.org.

