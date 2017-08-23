 
Industry News





Educational Classes on Long Term Care Planning and Retirement Money Protection by Les Robinson CLTC

Class list for Fall 2017 Author and 3 in 4 Educator Les Robinson CLTC has been teaching Long Term Classes since 2001, helping people protect there retirement.
 
 
Les Robinson CLTC Long Term Care Planner
Les Robinson CLTC Long Term Care Planner
 
BUFFALO, N.Y. - Aug. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Class Group 1

Avoid losing your Retirement from a Nursing Home and Medicaid Spend Down

Local Author Les Robinson CLTC on Long Term Care Planning will show you how to protect your retirement from a nursing and Medicaid Spend Down.

Because of today's medical science, we're all living longer lives.

Long-term care issues are now the biggest threat to a successful retirement.

Get objective answers about the pros and cons of a variety of long-term care issues

Long - Term Care (LTC): Issues Discussed in Class # 1

•       How to protect your Retirement from a nursing home event

•       How to protect your Personal Choices

•       Avoid losing your financial Independence

•       Learn how to avoid the look back period

•       How much of your assets are subject to Medicaid recovery

•       Learn how to avoid the penalty period

•       Learn how to develop a long term care plan

Community Education Programs Dates

• September 25, 2017 6 to 8 pm Lancaster High School 716-686-3200

2.  September  20, 2017 6 to 8 pm   Clarence High School 716-407-9001

• October 10, 2017 6:00 to 8:00 pm Pembroke High School, Alleghany Road, Corfu, NY
• October  12, 2017 6 to 8 pm    West Seneca High School 716-677-3107
• May 8, 2017  6 to 8 pm    Starpoint Middle school 716-201-2152

Class Group 2

Long-Term Care Insurance – Does it make sense? By Les Robinson CLTC

• October 26  2017    6 to 8 pm Alden High School 937-9116 ext 4158
• November  6, 2017 6 to 8 pm    Grand Island High School 716-773-8864
• November  1, 2017 6 to 8 pm   Clarence High School 716-407-9001
• October  24, 2017 6 pm to 8 pm   Hamburg High School 716-646-3200 ext 7212
• December 19, 2017 6 to 8 pm    East Aurora Middle School 716-687-2311
• September  28, 20176:30 to 8:30 pm Orchard Park 716-209-6295
• November 28, 2017  6 to 8 pm    Starpoint Middle school 716-201-2152


Class Group 3

Increase your Retirement by avoiding costly planning mistakes

This is an educational class on protecting your retirement only.    Learn how to avoid costly mistakes that could decrease your personal retirement by 10 to 15 percent.  Learn how to possibly increase spendable income by 10 to 20 percent.

• Missing Tax Deductions

• What plans have you and your family made for rising health costs

• Avoid Incorrect Estate Planning

•   Secret Stuff your trusted advisors kept hidden from you Until Now!

•   Avoid paying costly probate mistakes

•   Avoid being overcharged by your trusted advisors

•   Learn what is exempt from a nursing home event

•   Learn how to possibly increase spendable income and avoid probate

•   Learn how to protect your assets and income from nursing home expenses

•    Set up goals to protect your financial future

• How a prenuptial agreement does not protect your Assets from a nursing home event

1. September 26, 2017 6:00 to 8:00 pm Williamsville South High School, 5950 Main Street, Williamsville, NY 14221

9. October 30, 2017 6 pm to 8 pm Ken Ton Community Education

To get more information on Les Robinson CLTC classes go to www.lesltc.com  or call 1-800-875-0140
