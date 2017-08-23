News By Tag
Celebrity Parents Receive Luxury Baby Bump Baskets Thanks to Backstage Bag Celebrity Baby Baskets
Hollywood's hottest parents receive amazing gift baskets with luxury items for baby and kids
Special attention was taken when choosing the right products and sponsors to participate in this exclusive gifting opportunity. Sourcing the most innovative and exciting new products, this basket was sure to please even the most fussy of parents, including recipients Beyonce, George and Amal Clooney, Gail Gadot and more.
The August 2017 edition Backstage Bags Celebrity Baby Baskets were delivered in a huge canvas tote courtesy of LL Bean and included Trimfoot suede moccassins, Haddad personalized baby apparel, Not Rational Leather diaper bags, Aveeno baby skincare, Rowenta Intense Pure Air Auto Purifier, Dreft purtouch baby detergent, Jeep Brand Sport Utility All Terrain Jogger, Boppy Support Pillow and Tummy Time Pad, Dekor Plus diaper pail, Love To Dream Swaddle, Pony Up Daddy Saddle, Zutano baby booties and sun hat, Billy Loves Audrey socks, Old Souls fashionable kids shoes, Kai Rose fragrance, Nine Lives Bazaar retro style apparel, Itzy Ritzy backpack diaper bag, Phillips Avent Natural bottles and Soothie Pacifier, Dickinson's Witch Hazel Skincare, BedHead Classic Pjs for mom and baby, Buy Buy Baby diapers and gift cards and Iambaby swaddles.
ABOUT BACKSTAGE BAG CELEBRITY BABY BASKETS: Backstage Bag produces the most sought after and exclusive Celebrity Baby and Kids baskets for Hollywood's hottest parents. With over 9 years in the celebrity product placement business, Backstage Bag is the leader in celebrity gifting. For more info visit http://www.celebritybabybaskets.com
Media Contact
Amy Boatwright
310-403-3384
amy@celebritybabybaskets.com
