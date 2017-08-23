News By Tag
Polk Auction Co. Announces its Upcoming September 2017 Auctions
Here is the scheduled auction for the month of September:
§ 34th Annual 3-Day Labor Day Weekend Auction - Day 2. New Paris, IN. Auction Currently Open for Prebidding. Live Auction at 8:30am EST Friday September 1st.
§ 34th Annual 3-Day Labor Day Weekend Auction - Day 3. New Paris, IN. Auction Currently Open for Prebidding. Live Auction at 8:30am EST Saturday September 2nd.
§ Doug Thornhill Estate Auction- Day 1, Rossburg, OH. Auction conducted Live on Friday September 15th at 9:00 AM
§ Doug Thornhill Estate Auction- Day 2, Rossburg, OH. Auction conducted Live on Saturday September 16th at 9:00 AM.
§ Leonard Brock Tractor Collection- Sparta, MI. Auction conducted Live on Saturday September 30th at 9:00 AM.
Can't make it to the auction to bid in person? Polk Auction Co. offers live Internet bidding powered by NextLot.com, the world's leading online auction provider. This online bidding platform will not only allow you to bid in real time, but also provide you with real time audio and video, making you feel as if you are actually at the auction yourself. With prebidding available as well, bidders may place bids on lots ahead of time, allowing them to bid if they cannot watch the auction on auction day. Polk Auction Co. desires to make bidders as comfortable as possible while bidding online.
Whether you choose to attend the auctions in September in person or bid online, Polk Auction Co. wishes you the best of luck in bidding. For additional information on Polk's auctions and online bidding, please visit www.polkauction.com.
About Polk Auction Co.: Polk Auction Co., founded in 1983, has transformed into one of the top agricultural collectible auction companies in the Midwest. Polk Auction Co. provides people with auction, consignment and appraisal services. Headquartered in New Paris, Indiana, Polk has attracted a loyal following of buyers from all over the United States and abroad. Today, this family-owned operation takes on every auction with the belief that each auction is important, no matter how big or small. For more information, visit www.polkauction.com.
