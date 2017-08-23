 
Industry News





Bach's Art Of The Fugue Great Kat Music Video New on Amazon - #2 on Amazon U.K.'s Metal Video

NEW YORK - Aug. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- PRESS ALERT:

Bach's "The Art Of The Fugue" Music Video by The Great Kat New on Amazon!
WATCH at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0756Q5WKV
Free on Amazon Prime!

The Great Kat "Top 10 Fastest Shredders Of All Time"/Juilliard Grad Violin Goddess
Shreds Bach's The Art Of The Fugue
-Featuring The Great Kat's Heavy Metal Guitars & Baroque Harpsichords -
Bach: Music For The Universe!

Debuting at #2 on Amazon U.K.'s Metal Video Chart: The Great Kat's Bach's "The Art Of The Fugue" Video!

Watch The Great Kat's Bach's "The Art Of The Fugue" on Amazon (Free on Amazon Prime):
US: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0756Q5WKV
UK: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0756Q84RY
JAPAN: https://www.amazon.co.jp/dp/B0756PZ8YW
GERMANY: https://www.amazon.de/dp/B0756R6HM1

http://www.greatkat.com

PHOTOS:
Bach's The Art Of  The Fugue Cover: http://www.greatkat.com/08/dvd/Fugue_3HDlogo2-1200x1600amazon.jpg


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e2AvnOY8LbI




DVD Review Copies Available for The Great Kat's "Beethoven's Guitar Shred" DVD featuring Bach's "The Art Of The Fugue"!
For DVD review copies, contact:
Karen Thomas/Eva Yutani
Thomas PR (631) 549-7575
Emails: karent@thomas-pr.com ,  eyutani@thomaspr.com

NEW Great Kat DVD coming in 2017!! Featuring ShredClassical masterpieces from Vivaldi, Sarasate, Rossini, Liszt, Sarasate, Terror, Bazzini,  Chef Great Kat, Beethoven, Paganini & More shred insanity from The Great Kat Guitar/Violin Double Virtuoso!! http://www.greatkat.com

Links:
The Great Kat Website: http://www.greatkat.com
iTunes Music: http://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/great-kat/id384709526
iTunes Video: http://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/the-great-kat/id368743108
Twitter: http://twitter.com/greatkatguitar and https://twitter.com/greatkatviolin
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/katherineviolinguitar/
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/KthomasPR
