News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Peak Auto Now Using BMW Twin Power Turbo Motor Oil
Yes, http://www.siluria.com/
Back to the oil, BMW has recognized through extensive testing that the new Pennzoil (Shell) Euro Synthetic Motor Oil is the best motor oil to put in your BMW or Mini Cooper. The Synthetic oil made from natural gas starts out with a very clean source, natural gas. Then the gas is manipulated at eh molecular level and converted into a synthetic oil. All synthetic oils have been manipulated at the molecular level, this is what classifies them as synthetic. Specifically to separate certain molecules in order to have a more consistent liquid. The advantage of using natural gas for this process is that you do not have to clean the oil.
So three cheers to Shell, Pennzoil, BMW and Mini Cooper for helping all of us move forward with technology. Come to Peak Auto located next to the Cary Auto Mall at 833 US 64 W in Apex NC and ask for the new BMW oil or Pennzoil Euro Synthetic and we will service your vehicle right the first time.
http://www.peak-
Contact
Peak Auto
Cary, NC
***@peak-auto.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse