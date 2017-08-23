Dual-Branded Residence Inn and SpringHill Suites Hotel to Open in Clearwater Beach, Florida

New building features two popular Marriott brands under one roof

-- Marriott International, Inc. today announced that a combined 140-suite Residence Inn and 115-suite SpringHill Suites in Clearwater Beach, Florida will open today. Both properties are developed by 3H Group, Inc. who entered into a joint venture with Key International upon opening. The hotels are managed by LBA Hospitality of Dothan, Alabama.Co-located under one roof, the fusion of these two unique and powerful Marriott brands on Clearwater Beach allows guests to take advantage of a variety of room types, amenities and services at one address while providing common social space for the ultimate experience. Located at 309 Coronado Drive, the properties will share an outdoor swimming pool with an expanded sun deck and marina views, a state-of-the-art fitness center and covered valet parking. The properties feature three separate meeting rooms – The Coronado Room, The Mandalay Room and The Gulfview Room – giving guests a total of over 2,400 square feet of meeting space. Both hotels are pet friendly and also offer complimentary breakfast, free Wi-Fi and feature Marriott's new MVP Guest Entertainment Technology providing; over 40 HD channels, an interactive guide, and streaming capabilities for Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Pandora and Crackle. The property also includes 7,000 square feet of ground floor upscale retail space for shopping and dining options, and ideal proximity to the marina.Located just steps away from the beautiful beaches of Clearwater Beach, minutes from downtown Clearwater and 12 miles from St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport, the hotels offer a centralized location to the Clearwater Beach Marina, Pier 60, Clearwater Marine Aquarium, Sand Key Park and the Cleveland Street District."Attracting both business travelers as well as tourists, the Clearwater Beach area is an ideal location for the dual opening," said Janis Milham, senior vice president, modern essentials and extended stay brands for Marriott International. "Each brand offers distinct amenities and services that tailor to all visitors."About The Residence Inn Clearwater BeachThe Residence Inn Clearwater Beach is designed as an all-suite hotel that offers studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom suites. Guests looking for a revitalizing sleep experience will enjoy the hotel's plush mattresses and crisp linens, while guests focused on being productive will value their suite's large, well-lit work desk, ergonomic chair and complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi available throughout the hotel. Designed for stays of five nights or more, each Residence Inn suite also has a fully-equipped kitchen with a coffeemaker, microwave oven and residential-sized appliances.Extending the feeling of comfortable living on the road, Residence Inn offers guests inviting and functional public spaces to relax or collaborate. Road warriors and families alike enjoy the hotel's grocery delivery service, 24-hour onsite food and beverage market, dry cleaning services, and onsite guest laundry room.Residence Inn by Marriott is the global leader in the extended-stay lodging segment, with more than 700 properties located in 10 countries and territories. Designed for long stays, the brand offers spacious suites with separate living, working, and sleeping zones. Fully functional kitchens; grocery delivery service; 24-hour markets and complimentary breakfasts help guests maximize their time and thrive while they travel. Each Residence Inn offers free Wi-Fi in both public and guests spaces to ensure continuous connectivity while on the road. As a member of the Marriott International portfolio, Residence Inn is proud to participate in the industry's award-winning loyalty program, Marriott Rewards® which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®. Members can now link accounts with Starwood Preferred Guest® at members.marriott.com for instant elite status matching and unlimited points transfer. For more information or reservations, visit residenceinn.marriott.com. For travel tips, the latest on the brand or to connect with other travelers, "like" Residence Inn on Facebook and follow @ResidenceInn on Twitter and Instagram.About The SpringHill Suites Clearwater BeachWith suites that are larger than typical hotel rooms, the new SpringHill Suites Clearwater Beach features separate living, working and sleeping spaces for flexibility and functionality. Comfortable beds, soft linens and plush pillows allow for an optimum night's sleep. Each suite also features the SpringHill Suites' custom, three-in-one, stylish West Elm sofa which converts from a sofa to a daybed to a trundle bed and a West Elm Swivel Chair that offers an additional option for relaxation. A well-lit desk space ensures maximum productivity for those who need to get down to business.From the guest rooms to the lobby, every aspect of design – from furniture and lighting to colors and fabrics – has been carefully selected to offer calm and refreshing spaces that allow guests to relax and recharge. Featuring a brand new design that adds depth and sophistication to the décor, the hotel's lobby is a great venue for conducting casual meetings or simply to socialize with SpringHill Suites' enhanced evening experience.SpringHill Suites by Marriott is an all-suite hotel brand that offers guests a fresh take on mixing business and pleasure, by providing little extras that help them enjoy their time away. Recognized by Forbes as one of America's Top 10 Franchises to buy in 2016, the portfolio consists of more than 350 properties across the United States and Canada. The suites are spacious and feature a modern, stylish design that allows guests to be productive and unwind. SpringHill is proud to participate in the industry's award-winning loyalty program, Marriott Rewards® which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®. Members can now link accounts with Starwood Preferred Guest® at members.marriott.com for instant elite status matching and unlimited points transfer. For more information or reservations, visit www.springhillsuites.com, become a fan on Facebook or follow @SpringHillSuite on Twitter and Instagram.