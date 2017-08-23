News By Tag
Downtown Woodstock's Pie Bar to Celebrate 2 Years
Thousands of Pies Later, and the Community of Woodstock Still Can't Get Enough Pie
Cody and Lauren Bolden quit their traditional jobs to pursue a passion and a dream of owning their own business. Owner and pie maker, Lauren Bolden, began baking pies for family and friends when she was still just another bratty kid. Many years and lots of pies later, she began to pursue something that makes her happy..pie. Lauren's husband, Cody Bolden, joined the Pie Bar team and turned a hobby into a business.
Friday, September 1, 2017, will mark two years of The Bolden's serving up pie to the people of Woodstock. "Opening a pie shop was never in our life plan," said Lauren Bolden, "I just loved making pies, and Cody thought it would make a great business. We never expected to be welcomed into our community the way we have been". The City of Woodstock proclaimed July 25th to be "Pie Bar Day" after Lauren Bolden and Head-Baker Olivia Pisano won $10,000 on Cooking Channel's Sugar Showdown.
This Fall, Pie Bar will serve a variety of seasonal pies, including their well-known Salted Caramel Apple Streusel Pie, Bourbon Chocolate Pecan Pie, and Fresh Roasted Pumpkin Praline Pie. More pie flavors can be found on the Pie Bar Website: orderpiebar.com. Pie is served by the slice or you can take away a whole pie. Wear your "Frequent Pie-er" shirt into the shop, and receive a discount on your order.
For further inquiries or to chat about pie, contact Cody Bolden at hello@orderpiebar.com or stop by Pie Bar located at 8720 Main Street Woodstock, Georgia 30188.
Cody Bolden
Order Pie Bar, LLC
***@orderpiebar.com
