News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Ontario Mills Hosts Labor Day Super Sale With Blow Out Savings, September 1 – 4
Celebrate Labor Day weekend September 1-4 with no labor and just savings!
Ontario Mills is the ultimate shopping destination offering Super Sale savings all weekend long at almost all of its 200 brand-name retailers, including Skechers Superstore, kate spade new york, Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH, and Uniqlo.
Participating retailers are slashing prices during the four-day holiday weekend with blow-out deals from the center's already 70% off reduced prices. Power shoppers and fashion lovers will not want to miss these great end-of-summer deals.
Not only does the center offer an incredible selection of value priced and exciting outlet stores; but also offers dining and family entertainment like Improv Comedy Club & Dinner Theatre and AMC 30 Theatres.
Families can recharge during the super sale weekend by visiting Ontario Mills' wide variety of food and dining options such as Market Broiler, Rainforest Café, Dave & Busters and Johnny Rockets.
Ontario Mills provides an unbeatable shopping experience for the entire family to enjoy during the three-day weekend.
For more information call (909) 484-8300, visit www.ontariomills.com or follow Ontario Mills' Labor Day Super Sale Weekend on Facebook at www.facebook.com/
About Ontario Mills
Ontario Mills, California's largest outlet and value retail shopping destination, offers the ultimate shopping experience with more than 200 outlet and value retail stores including, kate spade new york, Michael Kors, Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH, Coach, UNIQLO, Ulta Beauty, Tommy Bahama Outlet, Nordstrom Rack, H&M, Forever 21, J.Crew Factory, Tommy Hilfiger Company Store, Abercrombie & Fitch Outlet, Hollister Co. Outlet, Tory Burch Outlet and Nike Factory Store. Shoppers can enjoy dining and entertainment venues such as Market Broiler, Rainforest Cafe, Dave & Buster's, Blaze Pizza, Johnny Rockets, Improv Comedy Club & Dinner Theatre and AMC 30 Theatres.
Ontario Mills is located at the intersection of Interstates 10 & 15 in Ontario, CA, 38 miles east of Los Angeles and within driving distance west of Palm Springs and north of San Diego. The center is open regularly from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Mon-Sat, and 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Sunday.
About The Mills, A Simon Company
The Mills®, one of Simon Property Group's five real estate platforms, offers a unique brand of shopping with a mix of popular name brand outlets, value retailers and full-price stores, plus family-oriented dining and entertainment concepts. The Mills are well-located in major metropolitan markets and many are recognized as leading tourism destinations. Notable properties include Arundel Mills (Baltimore), Gurnee Mills (Chicago), Grapevine Mills (Dallas), Ontario Mills (Los Angeles), Opry Mills (Nashville), Potomac Mills (Washington, DC) and Sawgrass Mills (Ft. Lauderdale/Miami)
About Simon
Simon is a global leader in retail real estate ownership, management and development and an S&P100 company (Simon Property Group). Our industry-leading retail properties and investments across North America, Europe and Asia provide shopping experiences for millions of consumers every day and generate billions in annual retail sales. For more information, visit simon.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse