Industry News





ProEx Physical Therapy announces Frank Mazzei as Exercise Technician

 
 
WOBURN, Mass. - Aug. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- ProEx, a physical therapist owned private practice specializing in orthopedics, spine and sports medicine, announces Frank Mazzei of Tewksbury, Massachusetts as an Exercise Technician in its Woburn location.

In this role, under the supervision of Physical Therapists, he assists patients with their therapeutic exercise programs.

Mazzei is a graduate of the University of Massachusetts – Lowell.

He lives in his hometown of Tewksbury and in his spare time enjoys hockey, working out, basketball and swimming.

"We welcome Frank to the ProEx team," said Jess Barsotti, Clinic Manager at ProEx. "His energy and enthusiasm represents our people focused organization perfectly."

About ProEx Physical Therapy

ProEx Physical Therapy was established in 2001, and has locations throughout Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Connecticut, with corporate headquarters in Portsmouth, NH.  ProEx's experienced orthopedic physical therapists and sports medicine team provide compassionate care to patients of all ages, ranging from pediatric to geriatric patients, as well as weekend warriors to elite athletes.

In 2017, ProEx joined the Professional Physical Therapy family, an industry leader in outpatient orthopedic physical therapy headquartered in Uniondale, NY. As part of this affiliation, ProEx will offer patients greater access to locations throughout the Northeast with expanded services such as sports medicine and occupational therapy.  Founded in 1998, Professional Physical Therapy and ProEx collectively operate over 140 outpatient physical and hand therapy centers throughout New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

ProEx and Professional Physical Therapy are the official Athletic Training Services providers to various sports organizations throughout the Northeast.  Professional Physical Therapy is the official physical therapy partner of the New York Islanders. For additional information, please visit www.PROexPT.com
