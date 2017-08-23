2017 Billboards Most Added Gospel Artist "Pastor Marty Martin" signs an international book deal with Ephesians 6 12 Publishing for his new book "From Faith2Favor-Making the Transition".

-- Pastor Martin was born in a small town, West Memphis, AR to Johnnie and Erma Martin. He is the youngest of 5 children. He was raised in a household that believed in family values, hard work, and exploring the creative arts. At the age of thirteen, he discovered he had a strong love for people, church, and music. He would soon become an integral part of his local church's youth choir as a singer and director. He studied and learned to play the Saxophone, which later afforded him a full scholarship to college. With his continued passion to sing gospel music, Martin joined the gospel community choir during his 1year as a Freshman at the University of Memphis and soon after joined the Grammy/Stellar Award-Winning Gospel choir, O'Landa Draper & The Associates of Memphis, TN.As a musician and songwriter, Pastor Martin has had the privilege to share the stage and/or work with many great secular and gospel artist such as Yolanda Adams, Jennifer Holliday, Shirley Caesar, Billy Joel, Kenny Rogers, Premo Danger and Kickman Teddy, who are members of Justin Timberlake's new-found band, FreeSol, out of Memphis, TN.Pastor Martin knew he had a strong anointing and call on his life and accepted his calling into the gospel at the age of 19 and began to pastor his first church at the age of 21. Throughout his years of pastoring and singing, he soon began to travel preaching and teaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ with an emphasis on building Faith. Out of his extensive traveling, his ministry on the move was birthed, Faith2Favor Ministries, which was founded on the principles of Romans 5:1-5, Therefore, since we have been justified through faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ, through whom we have gained access by faith into this grace in which we now stand. And we boast in the hope of the glory of God. Not only so, but we also glory in our sufferings, because we know that suffering produces perseverance;perseverance, character; and character, hope. And hope does not put us to shame, because God's love has been poured out into our hearts through the Holy Spirit, who has been given to us.After years of preaching, teaching, and creating study guides with biblical precepts and concepts, Pastor Martin is now preparing to release his first book, "From "Faith2Favor – Making the Transition". This book will teach you the biblical principles on developing your faith and activating the power of God in your life. There are benefits to having a relationship God and having faith in Jesus Christ. "Faith2Favor – Making the Transition" takes you on a journey that will help develop your understanding of who God is in your life and what God has in store for your life!Pastor Martin released his first Gospel Solo recording "Feels Like Sunday Morning" on Shekinah Praise Music Group based out of Memphis, TN. Pastor Martin has become 2017 Billboards Most Added Gospel Artist with the song "Feels like Sunday Morning."Pastor Martin is also a husband to Tawanda Martin and a father to Alexis, Karter, and Demerion. He is also the founder of Faith2Favor Ministries based in West Memphis, AR.