Pastor Marty Martin" signs an international book deal with Ephesians 6 12 Publishing
2017 Billboards Most Added Gospel Artist "Pastor Marty Martin" signs an international book deal with Ephesians 6 12 Publishing for his new book "From Faith2Favor-Making the Transition".
As a musician and songwriter, Pastor Martin has had the privilege to share the stage and/or work with many great secular and gospel artist such as Yolanda Adams, Jennifer Holliday, Shirley Caesar, Billy Joel, Kenny Rogers, Premo Danger and Kickman Teddy, who are members of Justin Timberlake's new-found band, FreeSol, out of Memphis, TN.
Pastor Martin knew he had a strong anointing and call on his life and accepted his calling into the gospel at the age of 19 and began to pastor his first church at the age of 21. Throughout his years of pastoring and singing, he soon began to travel preaching and teaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ with an emphasis on building Faith. Out of his extensive traveling, his ministry on the move was birthed, Faith2Favor Ministries, which was founded on the principles of Romans 5:1-5, Therefore, since we have been justified through faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ, through whom we have gained access by faith into this grace in which we now stand. And we boast in the hope of the glory of God. Not only so, but we also glory in our sufferings, because we know that suffering produces perseverance;
After years of preaching, teaching, and creating study guides with biblical precepts and concepts, Pastor Martin is now preparing to release his first book, "From "Faith2Favor – Making the Transition". This book will teach you the biblical principles on developing your faith and activating the power of God in your life. There are benefits to having a relationship God and having faith in Jesus Christ. "Faith2Favor – Making the Transition" takes you on a journey that will help develop your understanding of who God is in your life and what God has in store for your life!
Pastor Martin released his first Gospel Solo recording "Feels Like Sunday Morning" on Shekinah Praise Music Group based out of Memphis, TN. Pastor Martin has become 2017 Billboards Most Added Gospel Artist with the song "Feels like Sunday Morning."
Pastor Martin is also a husband to Tawanda Martin and a father to Alexis, Karter, and Demerion. He is also the founder of Faith2Favor Ministries based in West Memphis, AR.
