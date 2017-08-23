News By Tag
The Outlets at Orange Hosts Labor Day Super Sale With Blow Out Savings, September 1 – 4
The Outlets at Orange is the ultimate shopping destination offering Super Sale savings all weekend long at almost all of its 120+ brand-name retailers, including Bloomingdale's - The Outlet Store, Nordstrom Rack, Neiman Marcus Last Call, Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH
Participating retailers are slashing prices during the four-day holiday weekend with blow-out deals from the center's already 70% off reduced prices. Power shoppers and fashion lovers will not want to miss these great end-of-summer deals.
Not only does the center offer an incredible selection of value priced and exciting outlet stores; but also offers dining and family entertainment like Dave & Buster's, Lucky Strike Lanes, Van's Skate Park and AMC 30 Theatres.
Families can recharge during the super sale weekend by visiting The Outlets at Orange's wide variety of food and dining options such as Market Broiler, Corner Bakery, Haagen-Dazs, BJ's Restaurant & Brewery and the all-new Johnny Rockets experience.
The Outlets at Orange provides an unbeatable shopping experience for the entire family to enjoy during the three-day weekend.
For more information call (714) 769-4000, visit http://www.simon.com/
About The Outlets at Orange
The Outlets at Orange is Orange County's premier outlet shopping destination with more than 120 popular stores and restaurants. This leading open-air shopping, dining and entertainment venue in Southern California includes Bloomingdale's - The Outlet Store, Nordstrom Rack, Neiman Marcus Last Call, Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH, H&M, G by Guess, DKNY Company Store, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger Company Store, Nike Factory Store, Under Amour, Victoria's Secret, PINK, Ann Taylor Factory Store and more. Shoppers can enjoy lunch or dinner at great restaurants including Dave & Buster's, T.G.I. Friday's, Johnny Rockets, Market Broiler and Café Tu Tu Tango. Family fun is a must at Lucky Strike Lanes, Van's Skate Park and AMC 30 Theatres. Plus, the Burke Williams Day Spa offers much needed rejuvenation and relaxation.
About The Mills, A Simon Company
The Mills®, one of Simon Property Group's five real estate platforms, offers a unique brand of shopping with a mix of popular name brand outlets, value retailers and full-price stores, plus family-oriented dining and entertainment concepts. The Mills are well-located in major metropolitan markets and many are recognized as leading tourism destinations. Notable properties include Arundel Mills (Baltimore), Gurnee Mills (Chicago), Grapevine Mills (Dallas), Ontario Mills (Los Angeles), Opry Mills (Nashville), Potomac Mills (Washington, DC) and Sawgrass Mills (Ft. Lauderdale/Miami)
About Simon
Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group. Our properties across North America, Europe, and Asia provide community-gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales. For more information, visit simon.com.
Contact
Matt Kovacs
***@blazepr.com
