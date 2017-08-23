News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
A Move To Improve: Tennessee Educators Attend a Free Seminar on the ACT Hosted by A-List Education
"Graduating from high school and preparing for college entrance exams should not compete with one another. More and more, we are finding ways they can harmonize and even synergize," says Scott Farber.
The seminar was divided into two halves. John Oh, co-founder and Director of Staff Development and Curriculum Planning, led the morning session devoted to ACT Math and ACT Science. Scott Farber led afternoon session devoted to ACT English and ACT Reading. Both halves stressed how––with the right instruction and tools––a composite score of 21 does not need to wait until 2020.
About A-List Education
A-List Education is dedicated to bringing innovation and equity to education. We work with schools, school districts, families, and non-profit institutions providing solutions tailored to meet specific learning assessment and curriculum needs with the ultimate goal of improving college readiness and access. Our staff comprises experienced and passionate educators each with a distinctive and personal approach to academic learning. Our management team collectively possesses 75+ years of instruction and test prep experience, and has provided leading-edge education services and products to more than 80,000 students a year. To learn more visit www.alisteducation.com.
Contact
Vanessa Oguchi, Director of School Partnerships
***@alisteducation.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse