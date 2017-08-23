 
Industry News





A Move To Improve: Tennessee Educators Attend a Free Seminar on the ACT Hosted by A-List Education

 
 
NEW YORK - Aug. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- In coordination with the Tennessee Department of Education, A-List Education recently provided ACT professional development to high school educators from across the state. Over 100 teachers from 72 schools attended the event. Since one of the goals of the Tennessee Department of Education is a statewide average ACT composite score of 21 by 2020, local educators attended to learn what best practices should be employed to achieve that score on the exam. Scott Farber, the president of A-List Education, shared some of the secrets to his company's successes. He discussed both the content and skills necessary for success on the ACT. Content and skills that are essential not only for the ACT but also for college and career readiness. He also focused on ways to coalesce the Tennessee Academic Standards and ACT content without sacrificing those things that teachers still value but are not necessarily itemized on some list. A-List has worked with many schools in this regard, customizing a school's needs (and wants) with successful ACT preparation.

"Graduating from high school and preparing for college entrance exams should not compete with one another. More and more, we are finding ways they can harmonize and even synergize," says Scott Farber.

The seminar was divided into two halves. John Oh, co-founder and Director of Staff Development and Curriculum Planning, led the morning session devoted to ACT Math and ACT Science. Scott Farber led afternoon session devoted to ACT English and ACT Reading. Both halves stressed how––with the right instruction and tools––a composite score of 21 does not need to wait until 2020.

About A-List Education

A-List Education is dedicated to bringing innovation and equity to education. We work with schools, school districts, families, and non-profit institutions providing solutions tailored to meet specific learning assessment and curriculum needs with the ultimate goal of improving college readiness and access. Our staff comprises experienced and passionate educators each with a distinctive and personal approach to academic learning. Our management team collectively possesses 75+ years of instruction and test prep experience, and has provided leading-edge education services and products to more than 80,000 students a year. To learn more visit www.alisteducation.com.

Contact
Vanessa Oguchi, Director of School Partnerships
***@alisteducation.com
