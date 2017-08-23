 
Peacock Automotive Breaks Ground on Audi Dealership
HARDEEVILLE, S.C. - Aug. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Peacock Automotive has broken ground on its new 30,000-square-foot Audi dealership at the New River Auto Mall on U.S. 278. The estimated cost of the new facility is $6 million, and it's expected to create 20 new jobs in addition to the approximately 600 people Peacock Automotive currently employs.

Construction on the building will begin immediately and is expected to be completed in the spring of 2018.

The architecture firm contracted for this project was Hansen Architects, and Thompson-Turner is the contracted construction firm. Many local elected officials and organizations attended the event, which was held on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at the site of the new building.

The new dealership will be located two blocks down the street from the current Audi Hilton Head facility that is paired with Hilton Head Volkswagen. When it's ready, Audi will move into the new building and the Volkswagen outlet will grow to occupy the vacated space. That facility then will be renovated according to current VW design standards.

"This expansion is made possible by the overwhelming demand for Audi and VW brands in our market," said Warner Peacock, president and CEO of Peacock Automotive. "With this new facility, we are expecting to bring new inventory, new jobs and economic growth to one of the Southeast's largest auto dealers in the South Carolina Lowcountry."

The new Audi dealership will feature a state-of-the-art repair center along with convenient features such as a free coffee, beverage and snack bar. Audi Hilton Head will also be a dedicated Audi sport facility, which will expand its inventory of high-performance sport models and offer more sport factory parts and accessories.

"Our auto mall is a hub of quality vehicle brands at competitive prices," said Peacock, "and this expansion puts every option and every service right at the fingertips of our valued customers."

For more information about Peacock Automotive or the Audi dealership, visit https://www.peacockautomotive.com/ or call (843) 208-1258.

ABOUT PEACOCK AUTOMOTIVE
Peacock Automotive owns and operates 20 automotive franchises in Georgia, South Carolina and Florida, and employs more than 600 individuals. The company's headquarters are located at the New River Auto Mall that covers 45 acres on U.S. 278, five miles east of Interstate 95 at Exit 8 in South Carolina. At the NRAM location, 13 brands are featured, including Audi, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Genesis, Hyundai, Jaguar, Jeep, Land Rover, Porsche, Ram, Subaru and Volkswagen. Additionally, the company owns Savannah Volkswagen and Alfa Romeo & Fiat of Savannah; Jaguar Land Rover Columbia in Columbia, S.C., and its subsidiary Peacock-Griffey Automotive owns Peacock Subaru and Peacock Ford in Orlando, Fla. Peacock Automotive also owns and operates the NRAM Collision Center and the New River Wellness Institute in South Carolina. In September, NRAM will celebrate its 15th anniversary with the launch of a new name and logo. For more information about Peacock Automotive, call (843) 208-1258 or visit https://www.peacockautomotive.com/

GPS Direction use: 265 Drivers Way, Hardeeville, SC 29927

MEDIA CONTACT
Jill Jauch
Advertising and Marketing Manager
912-507-7171
jj@peacockautomotive.com

Marjorie Young
Carriage Trade PR
912.844-8880
www.carriagetradepr.com
marjorie@carriagetradepr.com

