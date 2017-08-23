News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Pastor Amos Adelokun signs global book deal with Ephesians 6 12 Publishing
Pastor Amos Adelokun Head pastor of Christ Standard Mission International of Melbourne, Australia signs global book deal with Ephesians 6 12 Publishing.
Pastor Amos' active service for the lord being in 1996 and was assigned to many rural Baptist churches (e.g. Igunshin Baptist Church) started by Ebenezer Baptist Church as an evangelist to help in church growth. He severed in First Baptist Church of Ode Aye, Ondo State as an evangelist and Sunday School Coordinator in 2002. In 2003, he begun college in biological sciences at Ogun State University while staying actively involved in Church growth as a Sunday School teacher.
Pastor Amos served at First Baptist Iwo Road, Ibadan (Oyo State) as a Sunday school teacher in 2010. In 2011, he joined Triumphant Evangelical Church as the youth (coordinator)
In 2012, he was called to move to Malaysia, where he joined Redeemed Christian Church of God and served as a Sunday school teacher and went through their training to become a minister in 2013. He was then assigned as assistant pastor to Pastor Agnes Job in a newly inaugurated parish of the RCCG in Puchong, Juala Lumpur (Malaysia). The Lord blessed the parish with rapid growth and he was assigned as acting pastor for Maranatha Sanctuary Parish of the RCCG in 2014 and later that year he was established as the Parish Pastor. The Lord spoke to Pastor Amos about Church beyond walls instructed him to start "Christ Standard Mission International"
Christ Standard Mission International started in October 10, 2016, where Pastor Amos ministers with the help and assistance of his wife, Princess Folashade Adelokun and his beautiful daughters.
Contact
Eph 6 12 Pub
***@ephesians612publishing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse