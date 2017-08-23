Pastor Amos Adelokun signs global book deal with Ephesians 6 12 Publishing

Pastor Amos Adelokun Head pastor of Christ Standard Mission International of Melbourne, Australia signs global book deal with Ephesians 6 12 Publishing.

-- Pastor Amos was born in Ondo State, the south-western region of Nigeria. His grandmother, Abigial Oyeleye Adelokun not only loved the lord, but raised her children to love the lord as well, which inspired Pastor Amos' father to be active member in the Church of God. Pastor Amos grew up and found the love of God in his home and was trained in the way of the Lord in his local Baptist Church, Ebenezer Baptist Church in Ondo Town under the pastor leadership of Rev. Bimbo Ajimatanrareje. Amos was baptized in 1995 as a Sunday school teacher at Ebenezer Baptist Church where he received the divine calling to be an evangelist. He was trained by Rev. Ajimatanrareje and became the youngest Evangelist in his local Baptist Church.Pastor Amos' active service for the lord being in 1996 and was assigned to many rural Baptist churches (e.g. Igunshin Baptist Church) started by Ebenezer Baptist Church as an evangelist to help in church growth. He severed in First Baptist Church of Ode Aye, Ondo State as an evangelist and Sunday School Coordinator in 2002. In 2003, he begun college in biological sciences at Ogun State University while staying actively involved in Church growth as a Sunday School teacher.Pastor Amos served at First Baptist Iwo Road, Ibadan (Oyo State) as a Sunday school teacher in 2010. In 2011, he joined Triumphant Evangelical Church as the youth (coordinator)pastor and the church secretary. The Lord caused a revival in the youth forum which led to a birth of another parish of Triumphant Evangelical Church through the monthly evangelism outreach program in late 2011.In 2012, he was called to move to Malaysia, where he joined Redeemed Christian Church of God and served as a Sunday school teacher and went through their training to become a minister in 2013. He was then assigned as assistant pastor to Pastor Agnes Job in a newly inaugurated parish of the RCCG in Puchong, Juala Lumpur (Malaysia). The Lord blessed the parish with rapid growth and he was assigned as acting pastor for Maranatha Sanctuary Parish of the RCCG in 2014 and later that year he was established as the Parish Pastor. The Lord spoke to Pastor Amos about Church beyond walls instructed him to start "Christ Standard Mission International"in Australia in late 2014 and therefore he left Malaysia and moved to Melbourne, Australia in July 2015.Christ Standard Mission International started in October 10, 2016, where Pastor Amos ministers with the help and assistance of his wife, Princess Folashade Adelokun and his beautiful daughters.