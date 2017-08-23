JDi Data Celebrates Labor Day with New Website Release

claimsmanager

-- Labor Day is the holiday of the working class, where the people that make up the majority of employment get a well-deserved day off from their jobs. It's our nation's gift to its beloved citizens. Therefore, JDi Data Corporation wanted to do something special to mark the occasion.Fortunately, after many months of hard work, JDi Data has announced that on September 1, 2017, they will officially launch the newly re-envisioned Claims Manager® website to the general public. Since they're coinciding the website's launch with Labor Day, a special gift is being offered. As their special, if you're one of the first 10 people to sign up for a demo, JDi will donate $100 to a charity of your choice OR you may opt for a department luncheon benefitting your risk department. It's JDi's little way of giving back to a country that grants us the everyday freedom to be who we want to be.To make the news even sweeter, they've recently released the latest Claims Manager® update as a part of their constant endeavoring to create the most efficient state-of-the-art system available. The new update will continue to expand on the solution's core functionality, while offering its users the most fully configurable and advanced risk management information system on the market.Inside the new website, a wealth of information sits ready to answer any questions on the product's capabilities. These include the various ways that CM® is the preferred solution for TPAs, pools, carriers, and self-insureds. And even though JDi's system is extremely simple to use, there will understandably be some questions that need to be answered, which is why they've included an in-depth FAQ page with answers to some of the most common inquiries about the system.For those looking to see it all in action, they can use the webpage to easily book an exclusive demo with one of JDi's subject matter experts. Of the new website, CEO Joe Wolczanski had this to say,In other words, stay on the lookout for more JDi products in the upcoming months.The core intention of Claims Manager® has always been to reduce as much manual work as possible, while simultaneously simplifying the other required processes through a revolutionary workflow e.g., communication (automated email and SMS text), calendaring, and incident/claim creation.Since the fundamental focus of CM® was to create a simplified process, the main goal of the new CM® website quickly became an attempt to realize this simplicity. The website welcomes visitors like a beacon lighting the way to a more efficient workflow, while in the upper right corner sits the JDi emerald ―effectively casting its green tone against the rest of the page with an open invitation to explore its boundaries.In all, the new Claims Manager® website will act as a hub for past, current, and future customers by providing a centralized access point for commonly asked questions and contact information. But that's not it, as the website ages, JDi states they will "continue to expand on it through dedicated instructional videos" on the many key features and how they may benefit your company.