Meridian IT Inc. Talks About Endpoint Protection at this Year's Tech & Homeland Security Forum

In Today's Unforgiving Cyber-Security Climate, Learn Ways to Protect Your Organization from Itself
 
 
A Meridian Group International Company
A Meridian Group International Company
 
DEERFIELD, Ill. - Aug. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Meridian IT Inc.,a Meridian Group International Company and provider of IT solutions and services, is attending the 17th annual Tech & Homeland Security Forum in Niagara Falls, NY on October 11, 2017, and presenting a tech talk on Endpoint Protection.

Endpoint security addresses the risks to the network caused by the use of remote devices.   Each device utilized by an employee is a potential entry point for hackers. Endpoint Protection seeks to ensure a better security posture and improve compliance and policy standards.

Anthony Luz, Security architect for Meridian IT Inc., will address End Point Security challenges at 11:00 AM.  For the past three years, Anthony Luz has been a Security Solutions Architect with Meridian IT, working with customers to find solutions to security challenges. Before joining Meridian, Anthony spent more than 15 years supporting private, enterprise networks in a variety of roles.

Currently, Anthony is focused on security solutions for the network, endpoint, and cloud services. Join him as he takes a look at some of the evolving technologies available to help secure the endpoint.  "In this cat and mouse challenge of protecting assets, I will discuss some of the protection mechanisms available today and methods used to try and evade them," said Anthony.

Doug Drake, a Meridian IT Account Manager, will also be in attendance. "We're eager to meet this year's attendees," said Doug. "A sincere thank you to Niagara County IT for holding this annual security event which continually gets positive feedback from participants regarding the high quality of guest speakers & vendors at this event."

Follow this link for live updates: http://www.niagaracounty.com/Forum/Presentations.

About Meridian IT

Meridian IT Inc. is a leading information technology company.   Clients leverage comprehensive solutions and technical expertise through a single point of contact. Combined with a broad range of deployment and management options, we help clients save money and improve productivity in the data center, unified workspace, security & risk management, and cloud services. Learn more at www.meridianitinc.com

Meridian IT is part of Meridian Group International, privately held, headquartered in Deerfield, IL. Our portfolio of global businesses provides full-service equipment leasing, technology solutions, global support and cloud to businesses nationally and internationally, in all sectors.  Customer-driven, vendor-neutral, and results focused, Meridian has extensive knowledge and reputation for helping businesses innovate and grow while managing costs. Operating since 1979, with over 700 employees and locations across Europe, North America, Australia and Asia, discover more at www.onlinemeridian.com

###

Global Contact:
Fran Blumenfeld
Vice President, Communications
Meridian Group International
1 847.964.2772
fblumenfeld@onlinemeridian.com


Meridian IT Contact:
Carly Larkins
Marketing Manager
Meridian IT Inc.
1 315.362.9274
Carly.Larkins@meridianitinc.com
