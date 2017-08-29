News By Tag
Xavor Focuses Its Oracle Cloud Offering Through GoSaaS
GoSaaS, Inc. as an Oracle SaaS focused entity will allow for this team to have the flexibility it needs to truly innovate around the implementation and adoption process of world class Oracle SaaS applications.
"We are very excited about the possibilities that Oracle's unique SaaS applications offer our customers and we have worked very hard for nearly two years to launch a cloud-ready implementation methodology under the GoSaaS brand," said Hassan Ramay, Managing Partner for GoSaaS and Xavor.
GoSaaS, Inc. is comprised of a highly experienced and dedicated team of 50+ industry and technology experts who have served customers within a variety of industries worldwide, making GoSaaS one of the larger Oracle Cloud consulting teams.
About GoSaaS, Inc.
GoSaaS is the go-to partner for implementing SaaS (software as a service) products and solutions for Oracle PLM Cloud. As an Oracle Gold Partner, GoSaaS specializes in on-premises to cloud migrations, implementations and training for Oracle Product Development Cloud, Oracle Innovation Management Cloud, Oracle Product Data Hub and Oracle Project Portfolio Management Cloud.
For more information about GoSaaS, Inc. please contact Meghan Dey at 951-264-1795 or by email at meghan@gosaas.io. You may also visit GoSaaS, Inc. on the web at http://www.gosaas.io.
About Xavor Corporation
Xavor delivers digital transformation consulting services, product engineering and integrations, application development on AWS, Microsoft Azure 365, Salesforce.com and Oracle Cloud (through GoSaaS). For more information about Xavor, visit http://www.xavor.com.
Contact
Meghan Dey
Marketing Partner
951-264-1795
meghan@gosaas.io
