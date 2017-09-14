Country(s)
"Livin': From the Amsterdam Red Light to the African Bush" by Frankie Hogan Released
A travel guide like no other, Livin' is now available wherever fine books are sold
In spite of a lifelong passion for travel, author Frankie Hogan admits that he often fell victim to "life getting in the way" until he decided, once and for all, to stop giving in to easy excuses, stop yielding to the reasons not to—and stop the cycle of procrastinating, putting off and waiting for the right time, the right circumstances, and the right companions. It was time, Frankie decided, to get out there and see the world, to take in the history, nature and nightlife of places far away from home. It was time to get out of his own way and travel—really travel—to off-the-beaten-
A travel guide like no other, Livin' presents a first person look at the joys, the wonders, and the occasional woes of busting out of the comfort zone and seeing the world. A tale told by a tour guide like no other—the affable, outspoken, and hilariously observant Frankie Hogan, Livin' is part memoir, part adventure story, part unconventional travel guide, part laugh-out-loud narrative and totally irresistible. Consider what would happen if you traveled the world with a Charles Bukowski-Jack Kerouac hybrid leading the way, and you will get a sense of what this tantalizing tome has to offer…
Unfiltered, wcj uncensored, and unapologetic, Livin' takes readers beyond the glossy brochures and postcards and lays bare the good, the bad, and the ugly. A memoir that celebrates wanderlust (with its fair share of both wandering and lust) Livin' is vibrant and vivid, irreverent and inspiring, uproariously ribald but abundantly real.
Come along for the ride as Hogan leads a tour from Egypt to South Africa, Amsterdam to Vietnam, Peru to Cambodia, India, China and more. Livin' is a larger-than-
A hell of a storyteller with one hell of a story to tell, Frankie Hogan pulls no punches in this refreshingly candid narrative. Eminently readable and wholly unforgettable, Livin' charms with its friendly, conversational tone and mesmerizes with its fascinating accounts of some of the most enviable travel destinations in the world. Moreover, Livin' comes alive with Hogan's colorful observations, joie de vivre, unmistakable wit and keen eye for the comical, the sublime, and the absurd. Quite simply, Livin' is a real trip.
Frankie Hogan is an American writer, director and filmmaker. He is founder and principal partner of Corner Prophets Production Company, a film production company. A native of South Philadelphia's Grays Ferry neighborhood, Hogan lives in Los Angeles. Livin' is Hogan's first book—a book he wrote in hopes of inspiring others to stop making excuses, and make their dreams of travel a reality. For more information, visit: www.livintravelbook.com
