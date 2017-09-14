 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
20191817161514


"Livin': From the Amsterdam Red Light to the African Bush" by Frankie Hogan Released

A travel guide like no other, Livin' is now available wherever fine books are sold
 
1 2
Livin' by Frankie Hogan
Livin' by Frankie Hogan
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Sept. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Livin': From the Amsterdam Red Light to the African Bush by Frankie Hogan takes readers on a wild, witty, and wonderful romp around the globe.  Published in trade paper (ISBN - 978-0-9987289-0-2, 251 pp., $12.95) and eBook ($9.00) editions, Livin' is now available where fine books are sold.

In spite of a lifelong passion for travel, author Frankie Hogan admits that he often fell victim to "life getting in the way" until he decided, once and for all, to stop giving in to easy excuses, stop yielding to the reasons not to—and stop the cycle of procrastinating, putting off and waiting for the right time, the right circumstances, and the right companions.  It was time, Frankie decided, to get out there and see the world, to take in the history, nature and nightlife of places far away from home.  It was time to get out of his own way and travel—really travel—to off-the-beaten-path, exotic, far-flung destinations.  And Hogan, a South Philly native and streetwise everyman, did just that.  Livin' is the story of the ride, the road, and the reward.

A travel guide like no other, Livin' presents a first person look at the joys, the wonders, and the occasional woes of busting out of the comfort zone and seeing the world.  A tale told by a tour guide like no other—the affable, outspoken, and hilariously observant Frankie Hogan, Livin' is part memoir, part adventure story, part unconventional travel guide, part laugh-out-loud narrative and totally irresistible.  Consider what would happen if you traveled the world with a Charles Bukowski-Jack Kerouac hybrid leading the way, and you will get a sense of what this tantalizing tome has to offer…

Unfiltered, wcj uncensored, and unapologetic, Livin' takes readers beyond the glossy brochures and postcards and lays bare the good, the bad, and the ugly.  A memoir that celebrates wanderlust (with its fair share of both wandering and lust) Livin' is vibrant and vivid, irreverent and inspiring, uproariously ribald but abundantly real.

Come along for the ride as Hogan leads a tour from Egypt to South Africa, Amsterdam to Vietnam, Peru to Cambodia, India, China and more.  Livin' is a larger-than-life tale about taking chances, conquering fears, taking the road less traveled and rolling with the punches.  A book that could inspire even the most steadfast homebody to hit the road, Livin' is a journey in itself.

A hell of a storyteller with one hell of a story to tell, Frankie Hogan pulls no punches in this refreshingly candid narrative. Eminently readable and wholly unforgettable, Livin' charms with its friendly, conversational tone and mesmerizes with its fascinating accounts of some of the most enviable travel destinations in the world. Moreover, Livin' comes alive with Hogan's colorful observations, joie de vivre, unmistakable wit and keen eye for the comical, the sublime, and the absurd.   Quite simply, Livin' is a real trip.

Frankie Hogan is an American writer, director and filmmaker. He is founder and principal partner of Corner Prophets Production Company, a film production company.  A native of South Philadelphia's Grays Ferry neighborhood, Hogan lives in Los Angeles. Livin' is Hogan's first book—a book he wrote in hopes of inspiring others to stop making excuses, and make their dreams of travel a reality. For more information, visit:  www.livintravelbook.com

Members of the news media wishing to request additional information about Livin' or Frankie Hogan are kindly asked to contact Maryglenn McCombs by phone: (615) 297-9875 or by email:  maryglenn@maryglenn.com

End
Source:Frankie Hogan, author
Email:***@maryglenn.com Email Verified
Tags:Travel, Adventure, Bukowski, Everyman, Philadelphia, Amsterdam, Tourism, Wanderlust, Humor, Tour Guide
Industry:Books, Entertainment, Tourism, Travel
Location:Nashville - Tennessee - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
MM Book Publicity News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share