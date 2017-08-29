US Representative Castor To Deliver Meals On Wheels Thursday 8/31

US Representative Cathy Castor will be delivering a Meals On Wheels of Tampa route on Thursday, Aug 31.

Lauren M. Vance MPH

813-238-8410

***@mowtampa.org

-- GREAT PHOTO/VIDEO OPT THURSDAY OF US REPRESENTATIVE CASTOR DELIVERING MEALS ON WHEELS OF TAMPAUS Representative Cathy Castor will be delivering a Meals On Wheels of Tampa route on Thursday, Aug 31. She will be accompanying a longtime volunteer, Paul Jeske, as they take a hot, noontime meal to recipients living in the Wellswood neighborhood. The delivery time is 10:30 to 11:30am, leaving from the MOW office at 550 W. Hillsborough Ave., 33603.Please call Cindy at 813-238-8410 with any questions.Media encourage to arrive at Meals On Wheels of Tampa 550 W Hillsborough Ave between 10-1030 to follow along on route near the office.Interested in volunteering or want to learn more about Meals On Wheels of Tampa? Please visit www.MOWTampa.org or call (813) 238-8410.If you would like to start receiving meals or if you know someone in need, please visit www.MOWTampa.org or call (813) 238-8410.About Meals On Wheels of Tampa:Meals On Wheels of Tampa has been committed to nourishing and enriching the independent lives of the homebound and seniors of Tampa since 1975. Today, Meals On Wheels of Tampa serves over 700 people with a hot meal during the lunch hour. Meals On Wheels of Tampa is a 4-star charity and relies on its community for support by not accepting government funding.