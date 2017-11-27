 
Soitaab New Product Release - Plasma Grate Cutting System

Soitaab's Plasma Grate Cutting System, cuts interrupted surfaces like steel or aluminum grating at high speeds, both efficiently and with high quality results
 
 
Patented Plasma Grate Cutting Solution from Soitaab
Patented Plasma Grate Cutting Solution from Soitaab
 
CHICAGO - Nov. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Aitutti Industrial Solutions is proud to present an innovative plasma table cutting solution for grating material from Soitaab.

The patented solution is Soitaab's innovative process which uses a Kjellberg 360 amp Hi-Focus plasma torch and a patented Hotwire indirect plasma cutting technology. A welding wire is automatically fed underneath the torch tip and acts as the anode, completing the electrical circuit without a direct connection to the work piece. The wire simulates a continuous surface under the torch and the grate beneath is cut as if it were a ﬂat plate. There is no slow-down of the plasma torch, no-pre-heating of the surface, and no loss of the plasma arc as the torch moves across the interrupted grate surface.

The results are a very clean, high quality, accurate cut with little to no re-work on the surface. The speeds approach typical plasma cutting speeds and are 5-10 times faster than oxy-fuel grate cutting methods currently in use. In addition, the system can move in any x-y direction without expensive rotating heads, making the up-front equipment investment very aﬀordable. The plasma torch can be conﬁgured for either straight or bevel wcj cutting making the system even more versatile.

When not in use, the grate cutting attachment can be easily removed for standard ﬂat plate cutting for normal Hi-Focus plasma cutting.

Here are the benefits of the plasma grate cutting solution from Soitaab

-5-10 times faster than oxy-fuel cutting

-No expensive rotating head

-No Pre-heating

-No loss of Plasma Arc

- Plasma Table Size - 1m up to 4m wide

-Up to 80mm grate depth and variable bar widths are no problem!

-Option of 5 Axis Bevel Cutting Head

-Table Options of Downdraft or Water Table

Take a peek at this video link below of the Soitaab Plasma Grate Cutting machine in action.

https://youtu.be/3GV-21v9hBk



Since their founding in 1938, Soitaab has become a recognized leader in the international cutting machine market with more than 8,000 machine installations world-wide.  Soitaab has always maintained a leading position in cutting technology, all supported by world class service and training.


For more a quotation and/or more information contact Aitutti Industrial Solutions at http://www.aitutti.com or email us your requirements at sales@aitutti.com or call our office at 1-224-236-2900

Aitutti Industrial Solutions - John C. Ioriatti
***@aitutti.com
Source:Aitutti Industrial Solutions
Email:***@aitutti.com Email Verified
Click to Share