Designing Daughters of Sarasota Hosts Second Annual 'Dining for a Difference'

-- Designing Daughters is excited to announce their annual Dining for a Difference event on Thursday, September 28, 2017. Those who wish to support local nonprofits can do so with their forks and knives by simply dining at one of 18 participating restaurants. The restaurants will donate 15% of food and beverage sales from 5 p.m. to close to the Designing Daughters Grant Program, which will benefit a variety of Sarasota area charities and causes."Dining for a Difference is our second-largest fundraiser of the year and has become a highly anticipated event," said Elli Baldwin, 2017 President of Designing Daughters. "For just the price of dinner with family and friends, citizens can easily give back to their community. Last year we were able to raise $61,000 cumulatively for 16 local nonprofits, while supporting local restaurants, so it's a win for everyone!"The participating Dining for a Difference restaurants include:- Café Amici- Café Baci- Café Gabbiano- Café L'Europe- Daiquiri Deck Siesta Key- Giorgio's on Hillview- Hana Sushi Lounge- The Lazy Lobster Longboat Key- Libby's Café & Bar- Louies Modern- MADE Restaurant- Mediterraneo- Michael's On East- Oak & Stone- Pacific Rim- Stottlemyer's Smokehouse- The Rosemary- Veronica Fish & Oyster"Designing Daughters is a passionate group representing emerging community leaders and the next generation of philanthropists. It's our pleasure to join so many independent restaurateurs and support their efforts through this year's Dining for a Difference initiative,"said Michael Klauber and Philip Mancini, Michael's On East Co-Proprietors and Honorary Co-Chairs for Dining for a Difference.The goal of Designing Daughters is to give grants to many local charities each year and, with almost no overhead, the majority of fundraising goes directly to a variety of non-profit groups. Members work to identify areas of need with a program or a project that has tangible outcomes, allowing Designing Daughters to assess and report on the impact of granted funds.Dining for a Difference is sponsored by Grapevine Communications, Scene Magazine and Spotlight Graphics. The Honorary Co-Chairs are Michael Klauber and Phil Mancini of Michael's On East and Chef Judi Gallagher. The Advisory Chair is Designing Daughters Founder, Shelley Lister. The event Co-Chairs are Britney Guertin, Felicia McDermott, Rebekah Peranio and Heather Schafer. To learn more about the event, and for a complete list of participating restaurants, visit the Designing Daughters website at DesigningDaughtersSarasota.com or their Facebook page at facebook.com/DesigningDaughters.Designing Daughters of Sarasota, a donor-advised subsidiary of the Roskamp Foundation, was founded in 2009 by then Designing Women Boutique Board member Shelley Lister. The group was established as a committee to attract younger supporters and to help the organization with their fundraising efforts. With the support of founding President Nikki Taylor, past presidents Jane Thompson and Montana Taplinger, and many more, the committee grew far beyond expectations. As of January 2015, because of growth and membership wishes to grant to a wider range of organizations, Designing Daughters branched out from the Designing Women umbrella to allow for continuous and organic growth.provides full-service advertising, marketing and public relations services to clients nationwide. The firm is the most award-winning advertising agency in Sarasota, Florida, and the surrounding areas. Recent accolades include the 2017, 2016, 2015 & 2014 Best Marketing/PR Agency by SRQ Magazine readers; the 2016 Corporate Philanthropy Award for "Nearly Big" Companies by the Tampa Bay Business Journal; the 2016 "Top 25 Public Relations Firms of Southwest Florida" by Tampa Bay Business Journal; the 2015 Greater Good Philanthropy Award – Small Business by Biz(941) Magazine; the 2014 Small Business of the Year by the Manatee Chamber of Commerce; and the 2010 Small Business of the Year by the Sarasota Chamber of Commerce. For more information on Grapevine Communications, contact Britney Guertin (BGuertin@grapeinc.com)at 941-351-0024 or visit the website at www.grapeinc.com.