News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Small Business Expo Phoenix Releases Their Full Agenda & ShowGuide
Small Business Expo released their official agenda (https://smallbusinessexpo2017phoenix.sched.com/)
Local professionals are able to register for free by visiting: thesmallbusinessexpo.com/
PHOENIX SMALL BUSINESS EXPO will take place at the Phoenix Convention Center | South Hall F – 100 North 3rd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85004 from 9:00am until 5:00pm.
For media inquiries, or complimentary press passes please contact: Susan Baah, 212-651-0679, Susan@theshowproducers.com.
About Small Business Expo
Small Business Expo® is the nation's largest small business networking and learning event in the country. In 2015-2017 it was ranked as an Inc. 5000 company as the fastest-growing privately held business. Every year, over 100,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend Small Business Expo to take their business to the next level. The show's owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse