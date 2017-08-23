Small Business Expo Phoenix Releases Their Full Agenda & ShowGuide

End

-- On Thursday, August 31st, Small Business Expo (https://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/event-view/phoenix/), will conduct its annual event at the Phoenix Convention Center for business professionals to network, increase sales leads and learn from industry leading experts.Small Business Expo released their official agenda (https://smallbusinessexpo2017phoenix.sched.com/)and ShowGuide (https://issuu.com/smallbusinessexpo/docs/phoenix-showguide-2017)of their exhibitors, sponsors and partners. The day long schedule of 20+ free workshops, speed networking sessions and main stage presentation will assist local Phoenix entrepreneurs in their daily task and long-term business goals. Plan your day by visiting the official agenda to get the most out of Small Business Expo.Local professionals are able to register for free by visiting: thesmallbusinessexpo.com/phoenix (https://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/event-view/phoenix/)PHOENIX SMALL BUSINESS EXPO will take place at the Phoenix Convention Center | South Hall F – 100 North 3rd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85004 from 9:00am until 5:00pm.For media inquiries, or complimentary press passes please contact: Susan Baah, 212-651-0679, Susan@theshowproducers.com.About Small Business ExpoSmall Business Expo® is the nation's largest small business networking and learning event in the country. In 2015-2017 it was ranked as an Inc. 5000 company as the fastest-growing privately held business. Every year, over 100,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend Small Business Expo to take their business to the next level. The show's owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg.