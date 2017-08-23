News By Tag
Bull Realty Arranges $5.8 Million Land Sale for "The Malone on Peachtree" Development
The property will become "The Malone on Peachtree," a 5-story, LEED certified 466,057 SF mixed-use development with approximately 205 age restricted units and 23,937 SF of retail space. The architect for the project is Coursey & Associates Architects. Renderings were released by The Atlanta Business Chronicle in May.
Bull Realty's John DeYonker arranged the sale between the seller, Maltese Family Holdings, LLLP, and the buyer, a subsidiary of Courtland Partners.
"This is a great location and site. The development will do well in this booming market," said DeYonker.
"When you see land selling for $44 per square foot, it clearly illustrates the viability of walkable city centers in close-in suburban markets," said Michael Bull, CCIM.
For more information contact Bull Realty at 404-876-1640 or Info@BullRealty.com - Bull Realty, Inc. (www.BullRealty.com) is a U.S. commercial real estate brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Atlanta, licensed in ten states providing acquisition, disposition, leasing and advisory services. The firm also produces and hosts America's Commercial Real Estate Show (www.CREshow.com)
