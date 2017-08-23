 
August 2017





The Garden State Philharmonic Youth Chorus Announces Auditions For 2017-2018 Season

 
 
TOMS RIVER, N.J. - Aug. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- The Garden State Philharmonic Youth Chorus will be holding auditions on Monday, September25, 2017 from 5-8PM. We will be auditioning potential new members in grades 4-7 at North Dover Elementary School, in Toms River, NJ.

The Garden State Philharmonic Youth Chorus is an auditioned choral program sponsored by the Garden State Philharmonic and Kiwanis Daybreak for children in grades four through seven. Our students develop a passion for music. This passion grows as they interact with one another through rehearsals and concerts. The Garden State Philharmonic Youth Chorus is a place for kids to be themselves and have fun with music.

Before joining the Garden State Philharmonic Youth Chorus, each singer will need to audition with the choir director. The audition is designed to be a learning experience. The director wants to learn about the singer and it's also an opportunity for singers to learn new skills. During the audition, the singer will be asked to match pitches and perform America (My Country Tis of Thee).  We are looking for young musicians who match pitch, are highly motivated, and demonstrate a willingness to work with others and the director.

All singers must be nominated or referred by a music teacher, choral director, or private lesson teacher. Please bring completed referral form to the audition.

Rehearsals are held on Mondays at North Dover Elementary School, located at1759 New Hampshire Ave, Toms River, NJ. In addition to practice sessions, the choirs perform at a wide range of venues throughout the year. Annual concerts are held in January and June. The Chorus will also perform with professional orchestra and choirs this season for John Rutter's Mass of the Children. The Chorus will also have a variety of other performance opportunities throughout the community.

During the inaugural season of the Youth Chorus in 2016-2017, the Chorus performed with the Garden State Philharmonic in the World Concert Premiere of Animal Tales: A New Musical Opera.

Please visit www.gardenstatephilharmonic.org for more information and to schedule an audition, or email gspyouthchorus@gardenstatephilharmonic.org.

Contact
Garden State Philharmonic
Allison Walter, Managing Director
***@gardenstatephilharmonic.org
