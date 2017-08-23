 
News By Tag
* Cme Conference
* CME Credit
* Continuing Medical Education
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Medical
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Orlando
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
29282726252423


Skin, Bones, Hearts & Private Parts Hosts Disney World CME Conference for Primary & Specialty Care

Continuing Medical Education for Nurse Practitioners, Physician Assistants & Physicians
 
 
Join us Oct. 18-21 at our Disney CME Conference!
Join us Oct. 18-21 at our Disney CME Conference!
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Cme Conference
CME Credit
Continuing Medical Education

Industry:
Medical

Location:
Orlando - Florida - US

Subject:
Events

ORLANDO, Fla. - Aug. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Skin, Bones, Hearts & Private Parts, a leading provider of continuing medical education, is hosting a CME Conference for Nurse Practitioners, Physicians and Physician Assistants on October 18-21, 2017 at Disney's Coronado Springs Resort in Orlando, FL.

The Walt Disney World CME Conference is one of our most popular and fastest growing CME events for NPs, PAs and Physicians. The Orlando CME Conference will include cutting edge medical education from passionate speakers that inspire attendees. Our conference is a great way to network with medical industry peers and learn in an intimate group setting. The topics for this CME Conference include Emergency Medicine, Cardiology, Dermatology, Orthopedics, and Women's Health.

Creator of Skin, Bones, Hearts & Private Parts, Chuck Dillehay, says, "Our motto is "making medical meetings fun" and Disney World is the perfect family-friendly location to do just that." Come for the meeting and then stay for the Magic. Mixing business with pleasure is easy when you make the most of your free time with Disney's Special Meeting/Convention Theme Park Tickets. Earn your CME or CE credits during the day, then have a blast during your off-hours exploring Disney Theme Parks!

For additional information about our Walt Disney World CME Conference such as hotel group rates, daily schedules, session descriptions, speaker bios and fun things to do, visit our website (https://dmgcme.com/locations/walt-disney-world-october/). If you can't make it to our San Antonio event, then consider going to one of our other CME Conference locations (http://dmgcme.com/locations/). If you can't make it to this conference then check out our last CME Event in fabulous Las Vegas (http://dmgcme.com/locations/las-vegas/las-vegas-2017/)!

About Skin, Bones, Hearts & Private Parts

Producing over two decades of extraordinary continuing education for tens of thousands of healthcare professionals, Skin, Bones, Hearts & Private Parts is one of the most popular and fastest growing events in the country. Life is short, budgets are limited. Make the most of your CME or CE experience! To learn more about our CME Conferences, visit www.skinbonescme.com or call us at 770.640.1022.

Contact
Skin, Bones, Hearts & Private Parts
***@dmgcme.com
End
Source:Skin, Bones, Hearts & Private Parts
Email:***@dmgcme.com Email Verified
Tags:Cme Conference, CME Credit, Continuing Medical Education
Industry:Medical
Location:Orlando - Florida - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SolutionBuilt PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share