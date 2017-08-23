News By Tag
Holcroft Cosmetic & Family Dentistry Offers Patient Specials
Holcroft Dentistry offers a couple of specials, in the hopes of trying to make things more affordable for patients. Currently, if you head to their website, you can find a coupon for a $69 new patient special. This includes x-rays, exam and cleaning, so you will definitely be getting your money's worth. In addition, there is a coupon for a bleach special, for those looking to enhance their smile.
Regular cleanings at Holcroft Cosmetic and Family Dentistry will help keep your mouth in good health. They can catch little issues before they become uncomfortable, which is a great way to save you time and money, as well as discomfort. Contact Holcroft Cosmetic and Family Dentistry, today, and set up your appointment.
For more information visit http://www.pbgdentist.com or call (561) 622-5600.
