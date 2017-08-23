 
Holcroft Cosmetic & Family Dentistry Offers Patient Specials

 
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. - Aug. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Is a fear of the dentist keeping you away from your regularly scheduled appointment? It is important to remember that dental anxiety is one of the most common phobias in our society. However, when it gets to the point where you are missing years between appointments, your overall health can be put in jeopardy. Instead of going through that, consider coming into Holcroft Cosmetic and Family Dentistry for your regular appointment.

Holcroft Dentistry offers a couple of specials, in the hopes of trying to make things more affordable for patients. Currently, if you head to their website, you can find a coupon for a $69 new patient special. This includes x-rays, exam and cleaning, so you will definitely be getting your money's worth. In addition, there is a coupon for a bleach special, for those looking to enhance their smile.

Regular cleanings at Holcroft Cosmetic and Family Dentistry will help keep your mouth in good health. They can catch little issues before they become uncomfortable, which is a great way to save you time and money, as well as discomfort. Contact Holcroft Cosmetic and Family Dentistry, today, and set up your appointment.

For more information visit http://www.pbgdentist.com or call (561) 622-5600.
Source:Holcroft Cosmetic and Family Dentistry
Email:***@squaredmarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Palm Beach Gardens dentist, Cosmetic Dentistry, Family Dentist
Industry:Health
Location:Palm Beach Gardens - Florida - United States
