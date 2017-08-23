 
Industry News





St. Anne's Credit Union Voted Best Financial Institution

 
FALL RIVER, Mass. - Aug. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- In addition to being voted #1 Community Banks/Credit Unions in Swansea by Wicked Local Media readers, St. Anne's Credit Union is proud to announce that they have been voted the #1 Financial Institution in SouthCoast Media Group's "Best of the Best" for 2017. We are proud to be a local, community-based Credit Union with deep roots spanning over 80 years in the SouthCoast Community.

About St. Anne's Credit Union:

Headquartered in Fall River, MA, with over $900 million in assets and more than 58,000 members, St. Anne's Credit Union of Fall River has been providing financial products and services to SouthCoast communities since 1936.  St. Anne's Credit Union of Fall River has over 150 employees servicing eight branches including Dartmouth, Fairhaven, Fall River, New Bedford, Somerset, and Swansea. Selected by Banker and Tradesman as the #1 Credit Union in Massachusetts as well as one of the leading lenders in Bristol County, St. Anne's Credit Union of Fall River remains a not-for-profit organization.  For more information, please visit www.stannes.com, stop by any one of our branches or call 1-877-782-6637.

