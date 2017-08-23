News By Tag
St. Anne's Credit Union Voted Best Financial Institution
About St. Anne's Credit Union:
Headquartered in Fall River, MA, with over $900 million in assets and more than 58,000 members, St. Anne's Credit Union of Fall River has been providing financial products and services to SouthCoast communities since 1936. St. Anne's Credit Union of Fall River has over 150 employees servicing eight branches including Dartmouth, Fairhaven, Fall River, New Bedford, Somerset, and Swansea. Selected by Banker and Tradesman as the #1 Credit Union in Massachusetts as well as one of the leading lenders in Bristol County, St. Anne's Credit Union of Fall River remains a not-for-profit organization. For more information, please visit www.stannes.com, stop by any one of our branches or call 1-877-782-6637.
