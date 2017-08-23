Beacon Publishing Group Releases "Take A Bow, Missy Chin" By Author Gerald Heys In Audiobook Format

Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Take A Bow, Missy Chin" written by author Gerald Heys and narrated by William Turbett in audiobook format. Available worldwide, download your copy today!

Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Take A Bow, Missy Chin" written by author Gerald Heys and narrated by William Turbett in audiobook format. Available worldwide, download your copy today!Smooth Prague PI Harry Novák's investigation of the disappearance of a Russian film star is about to run into the ground when he bumps into Olga Bradová, jazz singer and amateur sleuth. She's determined to team up with Harry and cajole him into finding the missing girl, even if it means both getting bullied and smacked around by some of the nastiest guys in town.Download your copy of "Take A Bow, Missy Chin" written by author Gerald Heys and narrated by William Turbett on audible here:https://www.audible.com/pd/Mysteries-Thrillers/Take-a-Bow-Missy-Chin-Audiobook/B0753ZY591/ref=a_search_c4_1_1_srTtl?qid=1504021330&sr=1-1