 
News By Tag
* Beacon Publishing Group
* Beacon Audiobooks
* Gerald Hays
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
29282726252423

Beacon Publishing Group Releases "Take A Bow, Missy Chin" By Author Gerald Heys In Audiobook Format

Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Take A Bow, Missy Chin" written by author Gerald Heys and narrated by William Turbett in audiobook format. Available worldwide, download your copy today!
 
 
"Take A Bow, Missy Chin" By Author Gerald Heys
"Take A Bow, Missy Chin" By Author Gerald Heys
NEW YORK - Aug. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Take A Bow, Missy Chin" written by author Gerald Heys and narrated by William Turbett in audiobook format. Available worldwide, download your copy today!

Smooth Prague PI Harry Novák's investigation of the disappearance of a Russian film star is about to run into the ground when he bumps into Olga Bradová, jazz singer and amateur sleuth. She's determined to team up with Harry and cajole him into finding the missing girl, even if it means both getting bullied and smacked around by some of the nastiest guys in town.

Download your copy of "Take A Bow, Missy Chin" written by author Gerald Heys and narrated by William Turbett on audible here:

https://www.audible.com/pd/Mysteries-Thrillers/Take-a-Bow-Missy-Chin-Audiobook/B0753ZY591/ref=a_search_c4_1_1_srTtl?qid=1504021330&sr=1-1

The official website for Beacon Publishing Group may be found at www.beaconpublishinggroup.com

Follow Beacon Publishing Group on Twitter @BeaconPubGroup

For more information on upcoming releases or services offered contact info@beaconpublishinggroup.com

Contact
Beacon Publishing Group
info@beaconpublishinggroup.com
End
Source:
Email:***@beaconpublishinggroup.com
Tags:Beacon Publishing Group, Beacon Audiobooks, Gerald Hays
Industry:Books
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Beacon Publishing Group News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share