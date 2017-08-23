News By Tag
Midas Hospitality Hires Director of Engineering
Steve Bunetto joins hotel management group in newly created position
Bunetto's responsibilities include supporting the maintenance efforts for all of Midas Hospitality's hotels. He will focus on developing all-inclusive operational support systems, as well as implementing cost-saving programs and compliance processes. Bunetto will handle company-wide initiatives, communication and training with each hotel's on-site maintenance personnel and general managers to ensure an excellent guest experience with respect to the company's product.
Bunetto has more than 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry. Prior to joining Midas Hospitality, he served as a regional facilities manager for 10 years and Director of Maintenance at numerous other hotels.
"Steve brings a vast amount of experience to our company in terms of management and planning capabilities,"
Founded in 2006, Midas Hospitality has developed, opened and currently manages numerous properties including 40 hotels in 14 states. The company serves global brands including Hilton, IHG, Marriott, and Starwood. Midas Hospitality's headquarters are located at 1804 Borman Circle Dr. in Maryland Heights, Mo. For more information, call (314) 692-0100 or visit http://www.midashospitality.com.
