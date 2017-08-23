 
News By Tag
* Hotel Management
* Hospitality
* Hotel Development
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Hotels
* More Industries...
News By Location
* St. Louis
  Missouri
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
29282726252423


Midas Hospitality Hires Director of Engineering

Steve Bunetto joins hotel management group in newly created position
 
ST. LOUIS - Aug. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Midas Hospitality, a premier hotel management group, recently hired Steve Bunetto as Director of Engineering.

Bunetto's responsibilities include supporting the maintenance efforts for all of Midas Hospitality's hotels.  He will focus on developing all-inclusive operational support systems, as well as implementing cost-saving programs and compliance processes.  Bunetto will handle company-wide initiatives, communication and training with each hotel's on-site maintenance personnel and general managers to ensure an excellent guest experience with respect to the company's product.

Bunetto has more than 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry.  Prior to joining Midas Hospitality, he served as a regional facilities manager for 10 years and Director of Maintenance at numerous other hotels.

"Steve brings a vast amount of experience to our company in terms of management and planning capabilities," said Rob Willard, President and Principal.  "He is an industry leader who will take this newly created position at Midas Hospitality and will protect our asset investments while delivering market-leading guest experience through execution of his initiatives and systems."

Founded in 2006, Midas Hospitality has developed, opened and currently manages numerous properties including 40 hotels in 14 states.  The company serves global brands including Hilton, IHG, Marriott, and Starwood.  Midas Hospitality's headquarters are located at 1804 Borman Circle Dr. in Maryland Heights, Mo.  For more information, call (314) 692-0100 or visit http://www.midashospitality.com.

Contact
Kurt Furlong
***@midashospitality.com
End
Source:Midas Hospitality
Email:***@midashospitality.com
Tags:Hotel Management, Hospitality, Hotel Development
Industry:Hotels
Location:St. Louis - Missouri - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
brandvein aaranson public relations, inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share