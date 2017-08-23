 
Industry News





Alertus Technologies to Showcase Unified Emergency Mass Notification Solutions at ASIS 2017

 
 
BELTSVILLE, Md. - Aug. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Alertus Technologies, a leader in providing emergency mass notification solutions, today announced the company will exhibit at ASIS 2017. Alertus will be located at Booth 2246.

"We're excited to once again exhibit at ASIS to showcase the innovative Alertus Emergency Mass Notification System," said Amanda Sassano, National Commercial Sales Director for Alertus Technologies. "Our interactive booth will feature live demonstrations of the system for all attendees who visit."

The Alertus Emergency Notification System is a comprehensive solution that focuses on unified mass notification and in-building, outdoor, and personal notification. It provides organizations a cost-effective way to enhance their emergency communications efforts and is deployed in more than 1,500 organizations worldwide, including critical infrastructure, colleges and universities, K-12 schools, corporations, medical centers, military bases, and government organizations.

The Alertus System's seamless compatibility and integration with a wide variety of existing mass notification systems enables security and emergency personnel the flexibility to implement it almost anywhere at their facility. The Alertus System can also provide a single point of activation to ensure a quick and effective activation during an emergency situation.

With a wide array of emergency notification products available, organizations can tailor the Alertus System to fit their specific communication needs. A key component is the Alertus Alert Beacon®, a wall-mounted device that can be installed almost anywhere and provides notification coverage where other systems may be impractical or cost-prohibitive. In the event of an emergency, the Alert Beacon produces bright flashes and loud sounds to capture the attention of building occupants at a distance and displays a custom message about the nature of the emergency and how to respond.

Other products include the Alertus Desktop™ Notification, Alertus Mobile App Suite, digital signage override, text-to-speech interface module for public address and giant outdoor speaker systems, high power speaker arrays, fire alarm control panel interface, VoIP phone notification, panic buttons, cable TV override, and LED marquees.

Recently, the company updated the Alertus Desktop™ Notification with new features including the ability for users to receive alerts through a locked computer screen. Also new in 2017 is a USB panic button with the capability to activate and send an alert even if the connected computer is locked and is equipped with a recessed button to avoid accidental activation.

For more information on the Alertus Technologies visit www.alertus.com.

Alertus Technologies Media Contact

Greg Smith, Public Relations Manager

866.425.3788 x784 | gsmith@alertus.com

About Alertus Technologies

Alertus Technologies is a pioneer and market leader of emergency mass notification systems for large-area, high occupancy facilities. Since 2002 Alertus has engineered groundbreaking solutions for unified mass notification, in-building notification, outdoor notification, and personal

notification. Alertus solutions have been implemented worldwide by thousands of organizations in multiple industries for any number of emergency situations. www.alertus.com.

