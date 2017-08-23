 
Author Kristen Lazuta's "Facebook Therapy" Launches

 
 
Facebook Therapy
Facebook Therapy
 
MASON, Ohio - Aug. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Next Century Publishing is a world leader in book publishing, book marketing, and providing authors with the best platforms for success. NCP offers independent authors the ability to compete on a level playing field with traditionally published authors who are often handcuffed by royalty publishing houses. As well, authors retain all rights to their books and earn 70% royalties.

After emerging countless times from the local grocery store with a bucking toddler, significant armpit stains, and the fresh sting of stink-eyes from other customers, Kristen Lazuta always had a choice—cry, laugh, or post.

She chose the latter options, and found herself an unexpected village of empathy and love through social media. And when life took a turn that no one saw coming, that invisible village was there in spades.

Facebook Therapy is a testament to the power of reaching out, of being vulnerable, and of recognizing the value in lifting one another up, even with the simple click of a "like" button.

From humorous accounts of a Vaseline-eating dog, to relatable descriptions of the adventures of two spirited young daughters, to the poignant depictions of moments when life is at is most raw, Kristen weaves a captivating narrative through a series of posts once shared on Facebook, capturing life at its most ordinary and extraordinary

Kristen Lazuta teaches third grade in Cincinnati, Ohio, where she lives with her husband, Chris, and their daughters Avery and Caroline. She holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Dayton and a master's degree from Miami University's Ohio Writing Project. While she isn't in the professional business of writing books, she is in the business of battling the will of a preschooler, doing mental gymnastics with a first grader, and navigating the twists and turns (and unexpected free-falls) of life. This lady needed some Facebook therapy, and she became an accidental writer through the process of finding it.

https://www.goread.com/book/facebook-therapy

