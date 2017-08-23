Author Kristen Lazuta's "Facebook Therapy" Launches

Facebook Therapy

Facebook Therapy is a testament to the power of reaching out, of being vulnerable, and of recognizing the value in lifting one another up, even with the simple click of a "like" button.From humorous accounts of a Vaseline-eating dog, to relatable descriptions of the adventures of two spirited young daughters, to the poignant depictions of moments when life is at is most raw, Kristen weaves a captivating narrative through a series of posts once shared on Facebook, capturing life at its most ordinary and extraordinaryKristen Lazuta teaches third grade in Cincinnati, Ohio, where she lives with her husband, Chris, and their daughters Avery and Caroline. She holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Dayton and a master's degree from Miami University's Ohio Writing Project. While she isn't in the professional business of writing books, she is in the business of battling the will of a preschooler, doing mental gymnastics with a first grader, and navigating the twists and turns (and unexpected free-falls) of life. This lady needed some Facebook therapy, and she became an accidental writer through the process of finding it.