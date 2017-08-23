News By Tag
AFEA Expands by Adding Chapter in Amelia Island, FL
Leader in Financial Education Continues to Expand Their Reach
Chad has been a resident of Yulee, Florida since 1996. He has been involved in financial services since 1998 and has been teaching personal finance classes as an adjunct professor for Florida State Community College at Yulee High School since 2010. Chad has helped hundreds of individuals and couples, at all economic levels, to enjoy a worry free retirement knowing that their money is safeguarded, plus working hard and smart, and ready for them when needed. He knows that there is no one "best place" to put your retirement monies. He has also advised his clients how to put together a unique plan for their future all the while taking into account their different tolerances for risk and money needs at different life stages. Chad is aware that protecting your life savings in the most important job we have as consumers.
Along with teaching, Chad has been active in cross country coaching as well as volunteering for Marathon High, a club devoted to training high school students to run a half marathon and raising funds for breast cancer research.
When he is not teaching, Chad enjoys time with his wife, Lynette, especially long distance cycling around the Amelia Island area. He has been happily married for 36 years with two grown and married sons, Aaron and Joshua.
AFEA is thrilled to have Chad join their team and assist them in their mission of creating financial clarity within communities all over the country.
"At a time when 76% of America is living paycheck to paycheck, there has never been a better time or greater need for financial education"
Rick McClanahan, Founder and CEO of American Financial Education Alliance
About the American Financial Education Alliance:
AFEA is a federally recognized 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization based in Charlotte, NC and is comprised of a diverse and growing group of licensed and trained professionals. Together, they share the same goal of helping people better understand their finances. AFEA's mission is to empower Americans to take control of their finances by providing educational classes in communities nationwide.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Rick McClanahan at 888-466-3995, visit our website at http://www.myafea.org or email at info@myafea.org.
American Financial Education Alliance
***@myafea.org
