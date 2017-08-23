 
Industry News





Waterhouse's sequel to Bred to the Bone, The Ghost of Timmy Wahl has been released!

 
 
Timmy
Timmy
 
Listed Under

IRVING, Texas - Aug. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Lin Waterhouse's long-awaited sequel to Bred to the Bone: Deadly Secrets at Hunter's Mill, The Ghost of Timmy Wahl: Eternal Secrets at Hunter's Mill, has been released!

When Caroline Hudson retired to the tiny rural town of Sycamore Bend in the bucolic Missouri Ozarks, she never dreamed she would become known for sniffing out old mysteries best left unsolved in the minds of her neighbors. Caroline wants to fit into her new community, but her insatiable curiosity keeps getting the better of her good intentions.

While visiting her mother, Catherine Hudson and her boyfriend embark on a hike of the rugged ridge trail above historic Hunter's mill, a famous tourist stop in the Ozarks. There they meet a seemingly lost, four-year-old boy. When they try to guide him to safety, he disappears into the fog. A sordid tale of age-old jealousy and murder that prevents restless spirits from finding eternal sanctuary combines with a modern tragedy of neglect, child abuse, and addiction, challenging Caroline's insight and resourcefulness. This is the beginning of an unfolding mystery dating back over eighty years. Timmy Wahl in death is about to impact the lives of more people than he ever knew when he was alive…

Lin Waterhouse (http://loiaconoliteraryagency.com/authors/lin-waterhouse/) is a freelance journalist/writer, living and working in West Plains, Missouri. Since moving to Missouri nine years ago, she has written articles for local and regional newspapers and magazines, including the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, The Ozark Mountaineer, Ozark Magazine, and The Ozark County Times. Waterhouse has written three books to date: The West Plains Dance Hall Explosion (nonfiction, The History Press), Bred to the Bone: Deadly Secrets at Hunter's Mill (Argus Publishing (http://www.a-argusbooks.com), 2016) and The Ghost of Timmy Wahl: Eternal Secrets at Hunters Mill (Argus Publishing, 2017). She is represented by Loiacono Literary Agency (http://loiaconoliteraryagency.com).

