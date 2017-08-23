News By Tag
AFEA Expands by Adding Chapter in Piedmont Triad, NC
Leader in Financial Education Continues to Expand Their Reach
Glenn Mosseller, an accredited member of the Better Business Bureau, is intent upon helping retirees and pre-retirees maximize their retirement savings and the benefits they've worked a lifetime to achieve.
At the firm Glenn founded, he says, "we believe what really matters at the end of the day is how much you get to keep. We work to help our clients grow and protect their retirement nest eggs and lifetime income." Glenn is a member of an exclusive group of financial advisors dedicated to helping clients minimize taxation on their retirement plans.
Glenn's ability to assist clients stems from his experience and education. In addition to a BA in Economics and Business, he has earned the professional designation of Registered Financial Consultant (RFC®), which required advanced coursework in a broad range of financial subjects. Glenn's work has qualified him for the Million Dollar Round Table, considered the standard of excellence in the financial services industry. The greatest tribute to him, though, is his loyal, growing clientele.
AFEA is thrilled to have Glenn join their team and assist them in their mission of creating financial clarity within communities all over the country.
"At a time when 76% of America is living paycheck to paycheck, there has never been a better time or greater need for financial education"
Rick McClanahan, Founder and CEO of American Financial Education Alliance
About the American Financial Education Alliance:
AFEA is a federally recognized 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization based in Charlotte, NC and is comprised of a diverse and growing group of licensed and trained professionals. Together, they share the same goal of helping people better understand their finances. AFEA's mission is to empower Americans to take control of their finances by providing educational classes in communities nationwide.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Rick McClanahan at 888-466-3995, visit our website at http://www.myafea.org or email at info@myafea.org.
