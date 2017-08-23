News By Tag
New Remote Medical Support App available on the Apple App store and Android Play Store!
An App designed to drastically enhance travellers' experience abroad and provide 24-hour comprehensive medical support from a UK-based doctor wherever you are.
Remote Medical Support is a must have App for all holiday makers and travellers whether they are going on a weekend city break, or a trip around the world. Vaccination advice, tailored expedition kit lists and numerous safety video demonstrations are provided to help travellers plan their upcoming adventure. Whilst travelling, users have a direct line to our team of UK-based doctors, anytime, anywhere with only the touch of a button. They also have access to a worldwide network of hospitals and clinics which can be used to locate the closest local medical services if required. Additional features include an optional safety location tracker which, when turned on, shares user's locations with anyone they chose via email; an altitude tracker; and a series of informative health and security articles which provide information on expedition related conditions and the best ways to keep yourself safe whilst travelling.
The App is now free to download from both the UK Apple App store and Google Play store. All calls are made using prepaid credits which can be easily topped up using a credit or debit card through the app - no more surprise medical bills! Remote Medical Support also provides you with a unique account number and PIN, allowing you to contact one of our doctors even if you find yourself without phone service or an internet connection. Remote Medical Support is the first app in a series of three aiming to provide first class medical assistance to their users both at home and while travelling. Our Talk to a Doctor and Talk to a Counsellor Apps aim to provide medical services and support to users while in the UK and can reduce the time you otherwise might have to wait before seeing your GP.
To learn more about the services we offer and access explainer videos and screen shots of the App visit our website at http://www.remotemedicalsupport.com/
Remote Medical Support
Clara Johnston (Special Projects Manager)
***@talktoadoctor.co.uk
