August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
30292827262524

Rick Lopez Affiliates with RE/MAX DFW Associates

 
 
Rick Lopez Joins RE/MAX DFW Associates
Rick Lopez Joins RE/MAX DFW Associates
 
FLOWER MOUND, Texas - Aug. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- RE/MAX DFW Associates announces Rick Lopez's affiliation with the Flower Mound office, where he will be a buyer's agent for Frankie Arthur.

Prior to Mr. Lopez's career in real estate he worked for the U.S. Federal Air Marshal. "Now that I am retired, I wanted to start a new career and start impacting lives in a different way," he said. "Therefore, I chose a career in real estate to assist people make one of the biggest decisions in their life."

Manager of the Flower Mound office, Steve Allcorn, says Mr. Lopez is a great asset to the RE/MAX family. "It's been an honor to introduce Mr. Lopez to the Flower Mound office," said Mr. Allcorn. "He brings professional work ethics to the team, and I'm confident his business will soon flourish here with RE/MAX DFW Associates."

As a Texas native from Kingsville, Mr. Lopez moved to the Denton area 17 years ago.  He is bilingual in English and Spanish, and is married with one adult daughter. He received his PhD from Cappella University. In his spare time, he enjoys hunting, fishing and riding motorcycles.

RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 33rd year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas.    The firm has seven offices: Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend.  The firm's over 330 agents and closed $1.75 billion in 2016.   RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 105 countries and 110,000 agents. For more information, visit the firm's website, www.YourHomeTownPro.com, its Facebook page, facebook.com/RMDFW or on YouTube, youtube.com/rmdfw.

Rick Lopez can be contacted at the Flower Mound office of RE/MAX DFW Associates at 972.355.3505 or via email at rick.lopez@rmdfw.com. He can assist with any listing in the North Texas Regional MLS System, as well as any of the firm's active listings, which can be viewed at www.YourHomeTownPro.com

