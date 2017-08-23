 
Three Title Fights plus the Anticipated MMA Debut of Amanda Leve Highlight Triton Fights 4 Power

Triton Fights 4 Powered by Tiger Lyfe Will Feature the 125 lb. Title Fight Between Danny Maldonado and Anel Dudo, the 135 lb. Women's Title Between Diana Karavas and Byelka Soto, the 170 lb. Title Between Austin Wolfson and Chris Kevlin, and the MMA
 
 
WESTBURY, N.Y. - Aug. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Three Title Fights plus the Much Anticipated MMA Debut of Amanda Leve Highlight Triton Fights 4 Powered by Tiger Lyfe

at The Space at Westbury Theater

Friday, September 8th

Triton Fights 4 Powered by Tiger Lyfe Will Feature the 125 lb. Title Fight Between Danny Maldonado and Anel Dudo, the 135 lb. Women's Title Between Diana Karavas and Byelka Soto, the 170 lb. Title Between Austin Wolfson and Chris Kevlin, and the MMA Debut of Grappling Sensation Amanda Leve

August, 2017 (Westbury, NY) -- Triton Fights today announced the featured fights for Triton Fights 4 powered by Tiger Lyfe, happening September 8th at The Space at Westbury Theater (http://thespaceatwestbury.com/?page=shows). The main event will feature the vacant 135 lb. women's title fight between the undefeated Diana Karavas and Colorado's Byelka Soto. The co-main events will also be for vacant titles as Danny Maldonado faces off against Colorado's Anel Dudo and undefeated Austin Wolfson goes up against Renzo Gracie Academy's Chris Kevlin in what is sure to be a great fight.

The stacked night of fights will also feature the much anticipated MMA debut of grappling sensation Amanda Leve. Amanda, fighting out of Ricardo Almeida BJJ, has made a name for herself in the BJJ circuit as she was featured on one of the most watched BJJ YouTube video for tapping out a male opponent. She has been named the "Next Big Thing in MMA" by the Jiu-Jitsu Times.

"We are featuring some of the best athletes from across the country," said Nic Canobbio, President and Founder of Triton Fights, "There is no other MMA promotion, at our level, that is flying teams in from across the country to compete here in New York. We have always gone the extra mile for our athletes, not only giving them a national platform through our streaming partners FloCombat.com and Pluto TV, but offering the best possible matchups in the country. Triton Fights is the leader in New York MMA."

It all goes down Friday, September 8th at The Space at Westbury Theater, 250 Post Ave., Westbury, NY 11590. There will be 12 MMA fights in all with doors opening at 7pm and the first fight starting at 8pm. Tickets start at just $50 and can be purchased at TritonFights.com. The fights will also be streamed live on FloCombat.com with replays starting the following week on the free Pluto TV app.

The event is sponsored by Tiger Lyfe, Strikeforce Sports of Deer Park and Canz Sports Bar of Westbury, the official after-party of Triton Fights.

For Tickets to Triton Fights 4 at The SPace at Westbury Theater, Visit:

http://bit.ly/2xj6QXn

For More Information on Triton Fights, VISIT:

www.TritonFights.com (http://tritonfights.com/)

Facebook.com/TritonFights

Twitter: @TritonFights (https://twitter.com/tritonfights)

Instagram: @TritonFights (https://www.instagram.com/tritonfights/)

YouTube Channel - Triton Fights (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQgn1F3DklAHzK4S7DrSY5A)

For More Information on The Space and Upcoming Attractions, Please Go to:www.thespaceatwestbury.com or Call 516-283-5566 (tel:(516)%20283-5566)

For Press Inquiries, CONTACT:

Rick [AT] RickeberleAgency.com

Nicolas Canobbio, Triton Fights
nic [AT] tritonfights.com, TritonFights.com, 631-806-9707 (tel:(631)%20806-9707)

