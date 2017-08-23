News By Tag
Three Title Fights plus the Anticipated MMA Debut of Amanda Leve Highlight Triton Fights 4 Power
Triton Fights 4 Powered by Tiger Lyfe Will Feature the 125 lb. Title Fight Between Danny Maldonado and Anel Dudo, the 135 lb. Women's Title Between Diana Karavas and Byelka Soto, the 170 lb. Title Between Austin Wolfson and Chris Kevlin, and the MMA
at The Space at Westbury Theater
Friday, September 8th
Triton Fights 4 Powered by Tiger Lyfe Will Feature the 125 lb. Title Fight Between Danny Maldonado and Anel Dudo, the 135 lb. Women's Title Between Diana Karavas and Byelka Soto, the 170 lb. Title Between Austin Wolfson and Chris Kevlin, and the MMA Debut of Grappling Sensation Amanda Leve
August, 2017 (Westbury, NY) -- Triton Fights today announced the featured fights for Triton Fights 4 powered by Tiger Lyfe, happening September 8th at The Space at Westbury Theater (http://thespaceatwestbury.com/?
The stacked night of fights will also feature the much anticipated MMA debut of grappling sensation Amanda Leve. Amanda, fighting out of Ricardo Almeida BJJ, has made a name for herself in the BJJ circuit as she was featured on one of the most watched BJJ YouTube video for tapping out a male opponent. She has been named the "Next Big Thing in MMA" by the Jiu-Jitsu Times.
"We are featuring some of the best athletes from across the country," said Nic Canobbio, President and Founder of Triton Fights, "There is no other MMA promotion, at our level, that is flying teams in from across the country to compete here in New York. We have always gone the extra mile for our athletes, not only giving them a national platform through our streaming partners FloCombat.com and Pluto TV, but offering the best possible matchups in the country. Triton Fights is the leader in New York MMA."
It all goes down Friday, September 8th at The Space at Westbury Theater, 250 Post Ave., Westbury, NY 11590. There will be 12 MMA fights in all with doors opening at 7pm and the first fight starting at 8pm. Tickets start at just $50 and can be purchased at TritonFights.com. The fights will also be streamed live on FloCombat.com with replays starting the following week on the free Pluto TV app.
The event is sponsored by Tiger Lyfe, Strikeforce Sports of Deer Park and Canz Sports Bar of Westbury, the official after-party of Triton Fights.
