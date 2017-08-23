 
TRA Hires Programmer Analyst to Enhance IT Department

The Retirement Advantage hired Jordan Ryder for a newly created Programmer Analyst position
 
 
APPLETON, Wis. - Aug. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- The Retirement Advantage, Inc. (TRA), an industry-leading employee benefits consulting and technology provider, hired Jordan Ryder for a newly created Programmer Analyst position. Ryder will report to Mark Ruhland, IT Manager of TRA.

Ryder is responsible for creating, analyzing and maintaining databases, applications and other information systems. He'll be working with TRA's internal and third-party applications and databases, providing key performance reports, as well as reviewing business processes and implementing more automation. The position was created to help significantly enhance the IT applications at TRA, to keep up with client demands, and remain a retirement planning industry leader that's easy to do business with.

"We're excited to have Jordan as a part of our team, and look forward to the improvements he'll provide in the areas of database systems and application development," said Ruhland. "Jordan has deep expertise and an even farther-reaching vision for innovations and creating efficiencies. We look forward to his ideas and his drive to bring them to fruition as we develop new solutions for clients and our increasingly digitized workforce."

Ryder has worked in IT for more than 7 years and has significant experience with databases, application development, and streamlining processes. Most recently, Ryder worked as an Enterprise Data Engineer for Network Health, working on multiple business applications, reports, and program interfaces. Prior to Network Health, Ryder worked on databases and applications for Direct Supply. "Ryder's diverse IT background is a great fit for this position, because we have a wide range of applications and databases within our company," said Ruhland.

"TRA has an incredible culture, and I have never felt more welcomed than I do here. This is the best team environment I have had in my entire career. What I like most about working here, is the incredible potential the company has, and it's drive to be the best in the industry. As a developer, the sky is the limit and I'm thrilled to be a contributor to the company's future success," avowed Ryder.

Ryder is a graduate from Western Governors University, with a Bachelor of Science, IT - Software Emphasis.

About The Retirement Advantage, Inc.:
TRA, based in Wisconsin, is an independently owned third party administration (TPA) firm who delivers proficiency in the administration, consultation, compliance and fiduciary governance of retirement plans for privately held businesses nationwide. Currently TRA provides service to more than 6,000 plan sponsors, 350,000 plan participants and have more than $6 billion in retirement Assets Under our Administration (AUA).

TRA is in the business of helping employers alleviate the demands of sponsoring a retirement plan through our 3(16) Plan Administrative Relief Services (PARS) which saves you time and money, reduces liability, increases your HR capacity and minimizes potential audit exposure. To learn more about our industry leading solutions, please visit https://tra401k.com/.

TRA's free mobile app is available for download from Apple's iTunes Store and the Google Play Store simply by searching for "The Retirement Advantage."

Media Contact
Bill Sunagel |Marketing and Communication Director
The Retirement Advantage, Inc
920.831.3251
***@tra401k.com
