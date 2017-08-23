Phoenix Small Business Expo Announces Sponsors

Spread the Word

Susan Baah

Susan@theshowproducers.com

-- SMALL BUSINESS EXPO (http://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com), the nation's largest business-to-business trade show is returning to the Phoenix Convention Center on Thursday, August 31st for their one-day trade show.We are excited to announce our Titanium, Platinum, Gold and Silver sponsors. Our sponsors work hard to make Small Business Expo a success every year.This year's Titanium Sponsor: Powerteam International will be joined by Platinum Sponsors: EmergeAnywhere and Google; Gold Sponsors: DiversityComm Publication, Nissan and Wells Fargo; Silver Sponsors: Allstate, BizTV/BizTalkRadio, Blackcard Books, Bluume, CRS Arizona, Brick Equity, dun & bradstreet, Dex-YP, Flipping Wall Street, GPS Insight, International Service Center, Mazuma, Scan Snap, Verizon and ZipLocal.Small Business Expo (https://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/event-view/phoenix/)expects to have more than 4,000+ registered attendees from across the San Francisco metropolitan area shopping for business resources, developing business leads, gaining new insights and networking with peers.PHOENIX SMALL BUSINESS EXPO will take place at the Phoenix Convention Center | South Hall F – 100 North 3rd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85004 from 9:00am until 5:00pm.For media inquiries, or complimentary press passes please contact: Susan Baah, 212-651-0679, Susan@theshowproducers.com.About Small Business ExpoSmall Business Expo® is the nation's largest small business networking and learning event in the country. In 2015-2017 it was ranked as an Inc. 5000 company as the fastest-growing privately held business. Every year, over 100,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend Small Business Expo to take their business to the next level. The show's owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg.