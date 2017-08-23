News By Tag
Western Writer Watts Breaks First Month Sales Records With "The Long Ride"
The latest David Watts Western "The Long Ride" has broken first month sales records and looks likely to claim the number one spot on the charts.
His highly acclaimed first book, "The Guns of Pecos County," has also zoomed back into the top one hundred bestsellers, and a new short story from Watts called "Picaro" will be one of the leading features in the fourth volume of the very popular "Six Bullets to Sundown" series from Dusty Saddle Publishing.
Watts, who was voted most likely to succeed in 2017 by a Dusty Saddle poll, is in a strong position to claim the number one position on the Amazon Western charts, a hallowed position that has been claimed by his Western writing peers—Robert Hanlon, Paul L. Thompson and Alex Cord.
"Watts is an incredible talent," a Dusty Saddle press release acclaimed. "He has the ability to take a simple Western story and turn it into something greater than any of us could imagine. He's a joy to release, promote and sell. It's not really work at all."
With a heavy emphasis on promotion and marketing, Dusty Saddle has been able to drive over 50 books onto the bestseller lists over the last few months. "The secret," Bruce G. Bennett, president of Dusty Saddle publishing, said, "is that we only release a book if we believe in it. We have a lot of unreleased manuscripts—
You can learn more about David Watts and his new hit "The Long Ride" by contacting his press office at Nick@nickwale.org. You can order your copy of "The Long Ride" by visiting Amazon.
